Narooma Sport results: Busy weekend of golf, croquet, and bowls

Thursday, June 9
A field of 140 players began the big weekend of golf and Graham Kerr posted his best ever round with 42 points off his handicap of 12 to win A Grade by 4 points, ahead of Doug Morey and Scott Harris on 38 points, the latter's round being three-under-par.
Advertisement
Wayne Evans prevailed in B Grade with 38 points off his handicap of 19, while a three-way countback on 36 points decided the minor positions in favour of Michael Commins and Greg Riley with Bernie Krueger missing out.
C Grade was taken out by Bryce Billington from the SGA with 35 points off his handicap of 30, one better than Frank Caruana on 34 points. A five-way countback on 33 points determined third place as Wayne McMillan ahead of Geoff Broadfoot, Ian Vincent, Gil Mott and Robert Mettam.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Simon Brown on 3, Rick Porter and Andy Laws from Gardener's Run on 9, Gil Mott on 14 and Doug Morey on 17, while the ball went down to the early 31 points range.
Friday, June 10
A field of 108 players contested the Seahorse Fourball where the Gross was taken out with 41 points by Chris Dove from Coolangatta-Tweed and Jason Andrew from Narooma. Runners-up were the Cumberland pair of Josh Russo and Adrian Welsh on 39 points.
Tony Mercuri from Woolooware and Stephen Childe from Wagga Country won the Nett event with 51 points after an absorbing battle with their playing partners from Bega, Andrew Dick and Colin Cuzner, who posted 49 points.
The nearest-the-pin winners were David Murphy from Russell Vale on 3, Richard Nicholson from Avondale on 9, Stephen Childe from Wagga on 14 and Jarrod Meacham from Wagga on 17, while the balls went down to 41 points.
Saturday, June 11
The first round off the Seahorse Classic was contested by a full field of 132 players. Bart Carroll from Wagga Country took out the A Grade Gross with an outstanding score of 68, five shots better than Mark Higham from Heidelberg with 73. A Grade Nett was won by Narooma's Ben Ritchie with 72 ahead of Mick Miller from Royal Canberra on 73.
In B Grade Sam Wicks from Gungahlin Lakes won the Gross with 76 ahead of Greg Murphy from Russell Vale with 78 while Michael Lowrie from Heidelberg won the Nett with 71 ahead of John Hargreaves who headed his Sale team mate Gavin Ballinger on 73 on countback.
In C Grade Richard Nicholson from Avondale won the Gross with 82 ahead of David Deeble from Gungahlin Lakes on 85 while Adam Gatford from Tumbarumba won the Nett with 72 ahead of Leigh Holmes from Maffra with 73.
The Long Drives were won by Josh Campbell from Murrumbidgee in A Grade, Sam Wicks in B Grade and Jordan Foster from Wagga Country in C Grade, while the nearest-the-pin winners were Connor Farrell from Gungahlin Lakes on 3, Damien Cheney from Wagga on 9, Harrison Savage from Bairnsdale on 14 and Steve Morrison from Tumbarumba on 17. The ball competition went down to 71 nett.
Sunday, June 12
The A Grade Gross event was taken out by Mark Stanford from The National with 71 off the stick with Caleb Te Moananui from Gungahlin Lakes runner-up after a par round of 72 while the Nett event was won by Ross McLoughlin from Gungahlin Lakes on 70 with Mark Higham from Heidelberg in second place on 72.
John Simic from Sale prevailed in the B Grade Gross with 75, well ahead of Craig Ballis from Heidelberg on 81, while the Nett event saw Aaron Patten from Sale on top with 71 ahead of Darren Sweeney from Wagga Country on 74.
Gavin Fitt from Queanbeyan edged out Stephen Childe from Wagga Country on countback on 83 to take the Gross event and in the Nett event Tony Mercuri from Woolooware prevailed with 70 ahead of Wagga Country's Chris Fox on 71.
The Long Drives went to Josh Russo from Cumberland in A Grade, Ben Hewitt from Wagga Country in B Grade and Leigh Holmes from Maffra in C Grade, while the nearest-the-pin winners were Charles Craig from Royal Melbourne on 3, Fred Yousiph from Cumberland on 9, Bart Carroll from Wagga Country on 14 and Ray Salzmann from Howlong on 17. The ball competition went down to 77 net.
Advertisement
Monday, June 13
The final round of the Seahorse produced the first albatross ever on the 11th hole where local Course Superintendent Scott Harris holed his second shot. A Grade Gross was taken out by Bruce Edwards from Mona Vale with 71 off the stick with Harry Smith from Queanbeyan in second place on 72, while Ben Ritchie from Narooma won the Nett with 71 ahead of Heidelberg's Mark Higham on 72.
B Grade saw Narooma's Jackson Taylor prevail with 79 gross ahead of Peter Zotti from Belconnen Magpies on 81, while the Nett was won by Mark Hynes from Gungahlin Lakes with 72 ahead of fellow club member Sam Wicks on 75.
Richard Nicholson from Avondale took out the C Grade Gross with 77 ahead of Stephen Childe from Wagga Country on 85, while David Deeble from Gungahlin Lakes finished on top in the nett event with 68 ahead of Tony Mercuri from Woolooware on 73.
The long drives were won by Narooma's Jordan Lang in A Grade, Jeff Turvey from Mt Broughton in B Grade and Martin Kenny from Wollongong in C Grade, while the nearest-the-pins went to Richard Nicholson on 3, Matt Lloyd-Jones from Wagga Country on 9, Jason Northry from Russell Vale on 14 and Jeff Turvey on 17. The ball competition went down to 77 for the third successive day.
The winner of the Seahorse Classic was Bart Carroll from Wagga Country with a record score of 213 with Mark Higham runner-up on 217, normally a winning score. The Nett victory went to Ben Ritchie with 218 ahead of Bruce Edwards on 221. The B Grade Gross winner was Michael Lowrie from Heidelberg with 245 ahead of Jackson Taylor on 247 while the nett went to Sam Wicks on 222 ahead of John Hargreaves from Sale on 225. Richard Nicholson capped a great tournament with victory in the C Grade Gross with 249 on countback with Stephen Childe runner-up on 258. The nett event went to David Deeble on 219 with Jon Knight from The Grange runner-up on 225.
Advertisement
The Narooma Croquet program last week was four full days of both golf croquet and association croquet. Player numbers were healthy with a total of thirteen participants over the four days of play. With the continuation of another two rounds of the Association Croquet Singles Championship Janet Jones has taken a handy lead. In eleven matches of the regular golf croquet competition Cathy Sforcina was unbeaten with three wins. Also, there was a surprise result in a regular competition association handicap singles match.
Five players contested four matches of golf croquet on Monday, June 6. Lesley Miles and Marlene Gerrard each won both their matches and toppled the dominance of the previous week's supremo, Jean Phillips, who ended up with the minor end of the prizes this time.
The golf croquet regular competition continued on Thursday, June 9 with seven more matches on both courts 1 and 2. Janet Jones won both her singles matches with ease. Also, Diane Sims played consistently well to notch two wins. Len Favier and Cathy Sforcina played some remarkable one-shot hoops.
Rounds 2 and 3 of the singles championship were conducted on Monday and Wednesday of last week as follows.
Monday, June 6
Round 2: In this round current champion Janet Jones was matched against Club Captain Christine Stent who, in her own words, "could not play a straight ball" and thus "was slaughtered" in this game by Janet Jones. The scores were Janet 26 points to Christine six points.
Advertisement
Wednesday, June 8
Round 3: In this match, Christine Stent, still down in confidence after her loss on Monday, played Len Favier. Len Favier made a flying start, scoring freely with his red ball. Christine Stent started slowly with missed shots and was stuck at hoop one. Christine began to concentrate better and build some steady scoring with the blue and black balls together. At the halfway point Len Favier, still three points ahead, slowed his momentum slowed. Christine picked up the pace and passed Len at the eighth hoop, and then was well placed with the blue and black balls on the eleventh hoop, while Len was two points behind. After scoring at the tenth Len made a tactical error in playing a croquet shot with both balls towards hoop eleven, instead of picking up his opponent's blue ball with a roquet shot. The opportunity was lost and a jubilant Christine Stent went on to win 26 points to 20 points by Len Favier.
A handicap singles association croquet match was played on Saturday, June 11 between Janet Jones (handicap 9) and Len Favier (handicap 18) on court 2. Because of the handicap difference Len Favier was allowed nine bisques (free shots). The game time was foreshortened by 23 minutes because of a late start. Janet got off to a quick beginning using the blue and black balls and had scored seven points while Len wallowed at hoop 1 with the red and yellow balls. However, Len stalked Janet with judicious use of his allocated bisques and good tactics (twice separating the blue and black balls of his opponent to opposite sides of the court) whilst making very few stroke errors and keeping his red and yellow balls together. The gap narrowed. Janet had the black ball stuck around hoop seven, whilst Len played his red and yellow balls through hoop nine, just as his bisques ran out. Janet had scored at hoop 11 with the blue ball, but with her black ball shy of hoop seven, Janet only had time to play a set up shot when time ran out, with Len Favier winning 18 points against 17 points for Janet. Another five minutes might have made a difference in the result as Len had used all his bisques.
Clear skies with a very fickle wind greeted 39 bowlers potted together by Chef Keith and the incomparable Nod-back Heavenless swinging throughout and still with the highest winning margin deciding the winners on 10 were Brett Off-colour Pork, Shark Finn and a smiling Punter Alan from the runners-up on nine after countback in Pom Kennedy, Bruce Cover-outs and B-Harold Leginter. Snoopy Leigh flew off with the first resting toucher but no-one was near to winning the Jackpot of $277 so it stays in the bag while the lucky losers on rink 11 were Greg Pa-Solo-E, the Butt of Neville and Erej-back-Me Chair-off. The wrong bias sinners were three skips in Roy's boy Mike, G-Harry L-Rentacar and Emberly Footprint and the raffle winners organised by Pete Rum-back 100 just happened to be Clive KV, Wrap-in Bruce and Nev the Butt of many.
A sunny with oscillating winds Thursday afternoon had 18 bowlers flocked together by my cobber Pete and just for a change the lowest winning margin deciding the winners on one in the visiting Rev-back-ner couple Keith and Nancy and Pete Rum-back 100 from the runners-up after countback on five in the Simms Spade, the Goose and Brett Off-White Pork. The Shark Finn scored the first resting-toucher but the $100 jackpot was not claimed. Wrong bias sinners were the Spade and Off-White Pork Why-lair and the raffle winners drsold by Dine-back Streamer were Ken or Bennie, Well-IA No-more ski and Graham or Brett.
The sign-on sheet for the singles championship is now out so names in early please.
Advertisement
Narooma Sporting and Services Club Blue Water Fours Carnival
The long weekend saw the influx of top bowlers eager to give their best shot in the prestigious Blue Water Fours Tournament sponsored by the Narooma Sporting and Services Club. Players came from as far afield as Melbourne, Junee and Canberra to name a few. A field of 26 teams competed and the rinks were filled with close contests where one missed shot could make or break your weekend. The closeness of many of the matches and the ability of some of the bowlers in the Tournament ensured that the spectators enjoyed every moment.
The final placings were not decided until the last match was completed with a couple of teams falling at the last hurdle and others improving through to the end of the Tournament. As the first four placegetters all won seven matches placings were decided by total margins with Buzz Breust, John Breust, Brad Thomas and Jay Breust (skip) from Dalmeny, Narooma and Malua Bay winning the Tournament with a margin of 89 shots. Second place with a margin of 76 shots went to Queanbeyan bowlers Peter Daley, Peter McInnes, Adam Jeffery and Matt Sargent (skip). Third place, with a 58 shot margin, went to Billy Murnane, Paul Smyth, Steve Loney and Ian (JR) Ewing (skip) from Brunswick Vic. Fourth place with a margin of 23 shots went to Corey Hazell, Ethan Sainsbury, Craig Shaw and Martin Cousley (skip) from Junee. Fifth place with six wins and a draw, with a margin of 61 shots went Ian Barrett, Corey Thompson (Albion Park), Aaron Spears (Warilla) and Matt Miles (skip) from Figtree. The final round saw the finishing positions of all placegetters change and with the results being so close all matches were important right down to the last bowl. Well done to all the teams who helped make the tournament so competitive, we look forward to seeing you back next year.
Ken Lee Memorial Trophy
As part of the Blue Water Fours a trophy in memory of big Kenny Lee was played for by teams with Narooma or Junee players in them. Ken was a well known and much liked Narooma Club member who loved to participate in the Blue Water Fours and it was fitting that his family and friends decided that his Memorial Trophy should be played for in that event. The winners of the Memorial Trophy were the team of Buzz Breust, John Breust, Brad Thomas and Jay Breust (skip) with four wins and a 16 shot margin, well done to your team Jay, Kenny's family were very happy with the result.
Three games of triples were played at social bowls last Tuesday when 'lucky rink' was drawn out to decide who would win the money.
Advertisement
Rink two was selected, where Heather McGourty, Pam Grant and John Scott (skip) had a good win against Betty Greenshields, Sue Bender and Vicki Herman (skip) to claim the prize.
Club Pairs
Last Thursday two round one matches were played. Sue Bender and Cindy Newell (skip) d. Sue Sansom and Barb McNamara; Marg Naylor and Vicki Herman (skip) narrowly defeated Sue Wales and Dawn Kenny (skip) in a hard fought contest and both teams winning nine ends. A 14 to 12 advantage to Marg and Vicki.
Suzanne Dainer and Gail Howe (skip) met Pam Grant and Sandra Breust (skip) on Friday after both teams had a first round bye. A good game, Pam and Sandra had a good win after holding a two shot lead of 12 to10 after 12 ends, then applying the pressure to win the match and secure a spot in the final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.