Narooma Sport results: Busy weekend of golf, croquet, and bowls

A handicap singles association croquet match was played on Saturday, June 11 between Janet Jones (handicap 9) and Len Favier (handicap 18) on court 2. Because of the handicap difference Len Favier was allowed nine bisques (free shots). The game time was foreshortened by 23 minutes because of a late start. Janet got off to a quick beginning using the blue and black balls and had scored seven points while Len wallowed at hoop 1 with the red and yellow balls. However, Len stalked Janet with judicious use of his allocated bisques and good tactics (twice separating the blue and black balls of his opponent to opposite sides of the court) whilst making very few stroke errors and keeping his red and yellow balls together. The gap narrowed. Janet had the black ball stuck around hoop seven, whilst Len played his red and yellow balls through hoop nine, just as his bisques ran out. Janet had scored at hoop 11 with the blue ball, but with her black ball shy of hoop seven, Janet only had time to play a set up shot when time ran out, with Len Favier winning 18 points against 17 points for Janet. Another five minutes might have made a difference in the result as Len had used all his bisques.