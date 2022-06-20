SNSWLHD pleased with hospital performance in first quarter

A lower than state-average for Moruya Hospital against comparable hospitals is nothing to be worried about about according to Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD).
In the quarterly Bureau of Health Information report for January to March 2022 released by SNSWLHD last week, 86.4 per cent of patients at Moruya Hospital were transferred from paramedics to ED staff within 30 minutes. The average for comparable hospitals across the state was 92 per cent. Batemans Bay Hospital - in the same comparable category - was 92.1 per cent.
A SNSWLHD spokesperson said the district was pleased with Moruya Hospital's efforts to maintain service delivery and ensure every patient was seen as quickly as possible, during another challenging quarter.
"During the January to March 2022 quarter SNSWLHD staff worked exceptionally hard to ensure high quality and safe care was continually provided to the community, despite the District facing a very challenging period as it responded to the peak of the Omicron COVID- 19 outbreak," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said COVID had increased strain on the system, as well as creating periodic staff shortages as staff were exposed to the virus.
They said a record 10,148 full-time equivalent staff would be recruited to hospitals and health services across NSW over four years, as part of the NSW Government's 2022-23 Budget.
They said SNSWLHD would get a major workforce boost as part of the 2022-23 Budget, although did not reveal the specifics of this plan.
The state budget is released June 21.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
