CWA product and environment day an opportunity to learn

Narooma CWA is hosting their annual product and environment day on June 21, raising awareness about Australian food production.
CWA branches across Australia run a product and environment day annually, selecting a specific nationally produced product to celebrate each year, as well as a native fauna and flora and a national weed to raise awareness about.
Advertisement
For 2022, the event will offer short talks on the local production of coffee, the Banksia and the Australasian Bittern, and the threat posed by national weed Black Willow.
CWA Narooma member Joanne King said the event was primarily to encourage the community to support local products.
READ MORE:
"CWA was started as a group of people who were living and working on the land, to keep supporting things grown here," she said.
"We produce a lot here and we do a good job of it."
Ms King will be doing talks on the native fauna and flora, and she enjoyed researching the unique and interesting creatures Australia had.
She said locally roasted coffee would be served on the day to fit with her talk about Australian coffee production.
The event is at Narooma CWA rooms, Campbell Street Narooma on Tuesday June 21 from 1:30pm.
Entry is $7.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.