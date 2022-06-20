We support the use of Williga Park as a function centre - this project has our strong support.
The era of a living wage is upon us. Take a look at Social Security, spends billions trying to force square pegs into round holes.
The dept has devised an insane circular economy, where thousands are being paid to futilely try to drive people into full time jobs that don't exist. If both sides of this silly equation were put in the same boat and paid a living wage, they could work part time, in a far more productive capacity.
Matt Ford
The Salvation Army is again very humbled by the generous support of the Australian public for our Red Shield Appeal this year. As we approach the End of Financial Year, The Salvos are still appealing to the community as we aim to raise $36 million by June 30.
For more than 50 years Aussies have continued to support The Salvation Army, allowing us the privilege to be on the front line, walking alongside individuals doing it tough around the country, all with the mission of bringing hope and support to those who need it most.
For me, the Red Shield Appeal isn't just about raising much-needed funds for our 2000+ services - it's about coming together to support one another, to remind our neighbours and local community that no matter how tough times are, we're here for each other, ready to give a helping hand when needed.
After the past couple of years which have seen devastating social isolation, natural and health disasters, and the current shocking rise in the cost of living, it has filled The Salvation Army with overwhelming gratitude to see so many people generously give their money and time as we work together to provide vital support services for people doing it tough in local communities around the nation.
When there's work to be done, Aussies roll up their sleeves and get stuck into it.
And Australians should know that thanks to their generosity and support, The Salvation Army is once again ready to roll up their sleeves and ensure we continue to serve communities across the country.
To your readers, from all of us here at The Salvos: thank you - we couldn't do it without you.
Major Bruce Harmer, The Salvation Army Australia National Public Relations Secretary
Mr Dutton and David Littleproud, upon being elected as leaders of their parties, couldn't help undermine Labor straight away.
Littleproud's deputy said in her speech that for the next three years they were going to make Labor accountable. What for?
Dutton said in his speech, they were going to clean up Labor's mess. What mess?
Praising their parties as if they were saints.
For the next three years, the coalition will undermine the Labor Government, trying to create an unstable, unworkable government and to make the public think Labor is bad for the country.
It doesn't matter if it's State or Federal elections, that's the way the Libs operate just to win. They use smear and scare tactics.
Andrew Hastie, Shadow Assistant Minister for Defence says Albanese should explain how he arrived at the figure of 835 million dollars in compensation for the cancellation of the submarine contract and where the money was coming from to pay for it.
Well, where did the money come from for all the high spending they did when in government? Or were they using Monopoly money?
These uncouth tactics have gone on since 1949, and it's worked for them every time. I don't think, I know.
