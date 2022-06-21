Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Narooma Golf Club's annual Seahorse Classic tournament a tremendous success

Updated June 21 2022 - 6:43am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seahorse Classic winner Bart Carroll from Wagga Wagga (right) and runner up Mark Higham from Heidelberg (left). Picture: supplied

The 2022 Seahorse Classic golf tournament at Narooma Golf Course took place from June 11 to 13, attracting quality golfers from across the country to compete overlooking the beautiful glasshouse rocks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.