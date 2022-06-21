The 2022 Seahorse Classic golf tournament at Narooma Golf Course took place from June 11 to 13, attracting quality golfers from across the country to compete overlooking the beautiful glasshouse rocks.
The annual competition is always limited to around 140 competitors, and this year registrations were full within 45 minutes.
Advertisement
Narooma Golf Club general manager Dominic Connaughton said the weekend was a tremendous success in wonderful conditions, attracting very good golfers from across the each coast, including Victoria and inland to Wagga Wagga.
Tournament organisers changed the format of the competition this year, with competitors teeing off in a shotgun start - all starting at 9am on different holes, rather than waiting to all tee off from hole one.
READ MORE:
The competition also included a four-ball-better-ball competition on Friday June 10 as a social aspect, with results not being contributing to the Seahorse Classic.
The winner was Bart Carroll from Wagga Wagga. Mark Higham from Heidelberg was runner up.
The Seahorse Classic and the Narooma Open are the two big annual tournaments organised by Narooma Golf Club, and Mr Connaughton said they were a great contribution to the community, and the community rallied together to support the events.
The 2022 Narooma Open is running from October 29 to 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.