Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Entries now open for prestigious River of Art Prize

June 23 2022 - 5:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner of the 2020 River of Art Prize Jenni Bourke.

The Eurobodalla Shire's most prestigious art prize is back for 2022, and entries are now open.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.