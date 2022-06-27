Pets and their people: Meet Donna and her schnauzer Henry

Dalmeny is the place that Donna Wieland, her husband Ricky and their three dogs now call home, and they love it!
The couple relocated from Bungendore about two years ago, trading the very cold winters of the ACT for the milder climate and sunshine of the south coast.
Advertisement
This has always been their retirement plan, but the move came a little sooner than either expected.
Prior to 2020, Donna was working with the Federal Government Department of Infrastructure, managing $3 billion in grants programs and commuting daily to Canberra.
When it was proposed to decentralise and move the branch to Orange, Donna set up the new office and then seized the opportunity to take an early retirement.
It is fascinating to talk with people about their 'working lives' and Donna is no exception.
At one time she was involved in a really interesting project with the Office of Future Transport Technologies, focusing on the evolution of auto-drive and electric cars.
Not many people can say that they have driven around Bordeaux in France, and California in the USA, in a driverless vehicle in pursuit of standardisation of technology and international regulations for the industry.
Donna's broad range of administrative skills were also put to good use when she worked for the Federal Government Department of Finance, where she was involved with the preparation of the Federal Budget.
Life's focus has changed a lot for Donna since those days. She now enjoys spending time with the Dalmeny Quilters, and taking her new dog Henry on walks around Dalmeny and to play at Nata Oval, Narooma.
Henry is a standard Schnauzer, a rehomed pet who took his time settling into his new family life.
Henry was an outside dog, the single pet of a very loving owner who could no longer care for him. Luckily for Henry, he was rehomed at nine months of age to Donna and Ricky, who also love him dearly.
But life was suddenly quite different for Henry! For a start he had to learn his place alongside two other fur babies, miniature Schnauzers Millie (12 years) and Bentley (9 years).
Donna admits that it was "a difficult start for Henry at first".
"He displayed classic signs of anxiety," she said.
Donna, a long-time dedicated dog lover was patient and sensible. She sought advice from her vet and an animal behaviourist. She also took Henry to obedience class at Narooma Dog Training Club as soon as COVID restrictions allowed.
All of this helped them better understand what Henry was 'going through', and reverse a near decision to send him back to the breeder.
Everyone at Narooma Dog Training Club loves Henry. He is such a marvellous character and he clearly enjoys his training afternoon, especially the Rally Obedience program.
Being able to meet other dogs and people each week has helped both Henry and Donna settle into their new life in the Eurobodalla Shire.
Advertisement
If you have recently rehomed a dog and would like to experience similar benefits from obedience training, please contact Carol on 0458 953 281.
Booking is essential.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.