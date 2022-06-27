Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Pets and their people: Meet Donna and her schnauzer Henry

By Narooma Dog Training Club
Updated June 27 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Wieland with her schnauzer Henry. Picture: Rosy Williams

Dalmeny is the place that Donna Wieland, her husband Ricky and their three dogs now call home, and they love it!

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.