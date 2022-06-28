Narooma News
Narooma Sport results: All the happening's from the regions Greens

By Joel Erickson
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:04am, first published 12:00am
Narooma Croquet Club

Highlight of the week for The Narooma Croquet Club was the 'Golf Croquet Handicap Doubles Tournament' played on last Wednesday morning with all match results being very close due to the even grading of the doubles pairs. In addition, the regular golf croquet competition was played on Monday and Thursday of last week. The courts of Club Dalmeny played a little tricky with early dew on the greens, then playing faster under the drying sun. Altogether there were eleven participating players over the week, two of whom (Diane Sims and Lesley Miles) played on all three days. There was no association croquet competition played.

