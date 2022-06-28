Narooma Sport results: All the happening's from the regions Greens

This will be my last report for some time as the old Goose is in need of a major repair job on the wing to fuselage connection so will be out of action and the area, but all is not lost as my old mate Browny put up his hand to carry on in my place so the Goose has christened him as your new top shot repeater copy boy BB-Brown as he passed the baton to me many moons ago. No doubt this will be well received on many rinks as they will be able to recognise their proper names in the reports while I'm away, BUT the Goose intends to return as Brian has said he will only stand in for that period.