Narooma Sport results: All the happening's from the regions Greens

Highlight of the week for The Narooma Croquet Club was the 'Golf Croquet Handicap Doubles Tournament' played on last Wednesday morning with all match results being very close due to the even grading of the doubles pairs. In addition, the regular golf croquet competition was played on Monday and Thursday of last week. The courts of Club Dalmeny played a little tricky with early dew on the greens, then playing faster under the drying sun. Altogether there were eleven participating players over the week, two of whom (Diane Sims and Lesley Miles) played on all three days. There was no association croquet competition played.
Golf Croquet Handicap Doubles Tournament Results (Wednesday, June 22)
Advertisement
Thus, Janet Jones and Louise Starkie (three wins, 21 points) were the winners of the Golf Croquet Handicap Doubles Tournament with John Gerrard and Jean Phillips being the close runners-up (two wins, 18 points).
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (Monday, June 20)
Six players contested five matches of golf croquet on Monday morning of last week. Jean Phillips impressively returned to her top form of two weeks ago in participating in three wins while Di Sims, also with three wins, continued with her top recent form. John Gerrard remains as a consistent competitor.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (Thursday, June 23)
After playing a tiring tournament the day before, five players returned on Thursday morning in mostly sunny weather conditions to continue the golf croquet regular competition. The main highlights were that the two games took an overall time of three hours to complete and Len Favier, struggling while playing solo, came from being behind 2-4 to win 7-5.
Association Croquet Singles Championship
Round 6 remains to be played between Paul Chenoweth and Len Favier while Janet Jones is leading with three wins while Christine Stent is second with two wins.
Weekly Awards
Diane Sims again this week was the outstanding player and retains the 'Blue Cow' award. Jean Phillips, in a spectacular return to form, was undefeated in 3 games and is awarded the 'pink pig' award. John Gerrard again this week receives an honourable mention for a consistent performance.
Thursday, June 23
As the course dries out, the field sizes increase, this time to 131 players.
A Grade was won by Brendan Warby with 40 points off his handicap of 7, while a three-way countback on 38 points decided the minor positions for Bob Bennett and Bill Hannam with Hal Fraser missing out.
Kevin Seamons took out B Grade with 41 points (off a handicap of 14) on countback from Xavier Frawley from Green Acres in Kew, while Mike Shevlin finished third on 37 points on countback ahead of Troy Beacham.
Kevin Phillips continued his recent good form with 37 points off his handicap of 33 to win C Grade ahead of Ron McDonald and Jim Doel on 36 and 34 points respectively.
Advertisement
The nearest-the-pin winners were Bob Bennett on 3, Doug Morey and Lyle Healey on 9, Bill Durnan on 14 and Bill Hannam on 17 while the balls went down to the mid 32 points range.
Saturday, June 25
Fine weather attracted 141 players to the course where Hal Fraser reversed Thursday's disappointment by taking out A Grade with 40 points off his handicap of 13 ahead of Richard Goodridge on 39 points. Scott Ker finished third after an unparalleled seven-way countback on 37 points , with Bob Knipler, Phil Haynes, Jason Andrew, Rod Fletcher, Graeme Sawyer and Ben Sealey missing out.
Antonio Tozzi from Moss Vale won B Grade with 39 points off his handicap of 20 with Derek Smith runner-up on 38 points. Tony Casu filled third position on 37 points after a three-way countback with Gary Leahy and Wayne Rollings.
C Grade saw a few positional changes from Thursday with Jim Doel finishing on top with 39 points off his handicap of 23 ahead of Kevin Phillips on countback with Steve Marsden in third place on 38 points.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Ben Sealey on 3, Shaun Martyn, Henry George and Rebecca Hardy on 9, Mark Anderson on 14 and Tracey Mitchell on 17 while the ball competition went down to the middle of the 33 points.
Advertisement
This will be my last report for some time as the old Goose is in need of a major repair job on the wing to fuselage connection so will be out of action and the area, but all is not lost as my old mate Browny put up his hand to carry on in my place so the Goose has christened him as your new top shot repeater copy boy BB-Brown as he passed the baton to me many moons ago. No doubt this will be well received on many rinks as they will be able to recognise their proper names in the reports while I'm away, BUT the Goose intends to return as Brian has said he will only stand in for that period.
First-Man's boy Kenny scribbled out the cards for the 36 bowlers on a cool, cloudy Monday afternoon with rain threatening but thankfully not occurring, all but a few spots and secret ends decided the winners on 9 in our newest player Reece Tender-Notch, gospeller Bob and Pete Rum-Back 100 from the runners-up after countback on eight in Mike California-Vic, Well-ia No-more ski and Shark Finn.
Ian IOU scored the first resting toucher but the $100 jackpot stayed in the bag. The lucky losers on rink 8 were Nod-back Heavenless, the Adam's boy and G-Harrold L-Rentacar. The wrong bias sinners on the day were Bennie or Ken, the unwell Skier, Snoopy Leigh and Sailor Brian and the raffle winners organised by the Adam's boy were B-Harold Leginter, Browny and Pottie-me Braith-stop.
In near perfect conditions on Thursday, the Spade planted the cards for the 22 bowlers and the highest winning margin deciding the winners on 18 in Dine-back Streamer and the Ms. Step Ryan from the runners-up on 8 in the Spade, Snoopy Leigh and a Well-Ia No-more ski. Gospeller Bob scored the first resting-toucher and the wrong bias sinners included Snoopy with 3, Ken Rabbits with 2 and the No-more Ski bloke and Mayoress Olwyn with 1 each while the $133 jackpot was not claimed. The raffle winners well organised by Gram-back Laker were herself, the non Skier and the Mayoress
The remining quarter and semi-final rounds of the major singles championship should be played during the coming week.
22 bowlers enjoyed Sailor Brian's Sunday Juke Box bowls together with the weather, food and music and will return on the 31st of July but today's winners were Ian IOU and Pete Rum-back 100 from the runner's-up in Val Alive-in-I, Bryan First Man-Th-Stop. Many thanks to the two Brians, for the music, organising and food.
Advertisement
On Wednesday we had 36 bowlers making up six rinks of triples. Winners were decided by Lowest Winning Margin and this week the winners were Graham Cummins, John Spees and Peter Robson (skip) who were down five to 14 after 11 ends before they came home with a wet sail to snatch victory, 20 to 19, on the last end against Allan Chisholm, Rod Holman and Peter Jones (skip). Second place went to Peter James, Peter Dillon and Greg Ryan (skip) who were down nine to 12 after 11 ends before they picked up four shots on the last two ends for a 21 to 19 win against Wayne Harmon, Dennis Maggs and Col Armstrong (skip). The first resting toucher at 1.49 went to Dennis Maggs who has been playing in Queensland lately and has obviously picked up good habits while away. Well done Maggsy.
On Saturday winners were decided by Lucky Rinks and first place went to Greg Maloney and Tony Gors (skip) who were in top form, leading throughout, for a 30 to 11 win against Tony Fryer and Kevin Callaway (skip).
On Sunday we had 14 bowlers for two rinks of pairs and a rink of triples. Winners, decided by Lowest Winning Margin, were Sue Waldock, Pat Wood/Merrie Downie and John Downie (skip) who had a great match where the score was level on three occasions before they took the last two ends for a 19 to 17 win against Bill Grainger/Kathy South, Jan Rapkins and Warren Bender (skip).
Major Pairs Championship
One Round semi-final match was played last week Petr Robson and Dave Herman (skip) up against Peter Dillon and Jeremy Seaton (skip). This was a very good contest with the lead changing on five occasions and with very tight ends the shot bowl kept changing on a regular basis. Peter and Dave led 11 to nine after 11 ends but the change to the game came on end 15 when Peter and Jeremy picked up five shots to move out to a 16 to 12 lead. Peter and Jeremy then drew clear to take the match 22 to 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.