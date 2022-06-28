Narooma News
Narooma Rotary appoints seven new board members

By Marion Williams
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:10am, first published 12:00am
Narooma Rotary Club's board for 2022/23 consists of Mike Young, Susanna Chung, president Andrew Lawson, vice-president Ange Ulrichsen, Lynn Hastings, Julie Hartley, Gero Mitchell and Laurelle Pacey.

Narooma Rotary's president Andrew Lawson was reinstated for 2022/23 at the group's changeover on Thursday, June 23.

