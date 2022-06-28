Narooma Rotary appoints seven new board members

Narooma Rotary's president Andrew Lawson was reinstated for 2022/23 at the group's changeover on Thursday, June 23.
He is joined by seven new members.
Despite all the challenges of 2021/22, Mr Lawson said the club achieved four major objectives for the year:
In the 2021/22 year Narooma Rotary raised more than $22,000 in funding for local and international causes. It also supported four university students through its tertiary scholarships.
Two of its members' efforts were recognised with Paul Harris Fellowships (Rotary's equivalent of the Australian Honours system) - Rod Walker and David McInnes.
Julie Hartley was awarded the Club's Rotarian of the Year Shield. Mike Young was runner-up.
Secretary John Rungen's contributions were also recognised.
Of note, 2022/23 was the first time in Rotary's 115-year history that a woman has been elected president of Rotary International.
Jennifer Jones is a Rotary member based in Ontario, Canada.
One of the members of the nominating committee for the 2022/23 president of Rotary International was Noel Trevaskis of Rotary's Merimbula Club.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
