Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Marine scientists are closely watching humpback whales migrating along Australia's south-east coast.

MW
By Marion Williams
July 1 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Humpback whale megapod feeding event. Photo: Sapphire Coastal Adventures

Recordings of humpback whales feeding off the Far South Coast have scientists suggesting that the whales' migratory behaviour is changing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.