Community leaders sleep rough in Canberra to raise more than $700k for Vinnies

By Joel Erickson
June 28 2022 - 2:04am
The group of Canberra, Goulburn, and South Coast CEOs at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.

More than 130 business, community, and government leaders helped raise more than $700,000 for Vinnies' homelessness and social impact services by sleeping out in Canberra over the weekend.

