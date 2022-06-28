South Coast Rugby Union returns with four-week competition in spring

The South Coast Rugby Union competition will return later this year after interest from several clubs along the coast.
The South Coast competition was conducted for 35 years until 2016 when it combined with clubs from the Monaro district to form the South Coast Monaro competition.
Batemans Bay is the only South Coast team left in the competition after both Milton and Broulee folded in 2017. Broulee attempted a comeback in 2019, but are now out of the competition.
"Currently teams on the Coast participate in the South Coast Monaro competition that covers a huge area," South Coast Rugby Union president Peter Ryan said.
"Teams come from Jindabyne to Taralga and down to Batemans Bay, and every team requires huge weekly travel which has been responsible for a number of teams folding over recent years.
"South Coast Rugby, with the support of Brumbies administration, are planning for a return to regular Rugby Union games on the South Coast.
"There is already strong interest from Bermagui Cobargo, Broulee, Milton and Batemans Bay. Braidwood is also considering its options, plus there is an opportunity for a Bega-based team, Narooma and possibly a Tuross Head team."
South Coast Rugby will start a four-week competition in September to help with recruitment and numbers for the 2023 season.
"Rugby Australia and Brumbies support the concept using 'Game on Global Rugby' guidelines," Mr Ryan said.
"These guidelines are based around a 10-a-side competition, but allow Clubs to match numbers up to a traditional 15-a-side game.
"The guidelines are very specific on length of games and player combinations based on the number of players that will be used in each game.
"Planning is well advanced with the first game scheduled for Saturday, September 3. At this stage all Clubs will play at Cobargo Oval on the same day as part of a carnival launch.
"Games will continue for the following three weeks with further planning to follow to progress the competition for next season."
