Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Inaugural Narooma Winter Night Markets Festival the brainchild of Sally Bouckley, who runs Southbound Escapes

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Bouckley of Southbound Escapes and director of Narooma Winter Night Markets Festival

First bushfires, then the lockdowns and closed borders associated with COVID-19, the Far South Coast tourism industry has had its challenges in recent years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.