Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

The Tilba Country Women's Association is holding a Vintage Garden Party fundraiser on 10 September

MW
By Marion Williams
July 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The everlasting dairy paddock at Mountain View Farm will be in spring flower on September 10 for the Tilba CWA Vintage Garden Party fundraiser.

Tilba CWA's Vintage Garden Party fundraiser will showcase the village's long and rich history as it honours Elsie Bate, Tilba District CWA president from 1934 to 1970.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.