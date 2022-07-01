Tilba CWA's Vintage Garden Party fundraiser will showcase the village's long and rich history as it honours Elsie Bate, Tilba District CWA president from 1934 to 1970.
The Vintage Garden Party will be held on September 10 from 11am until 3pm in the magnificent gardens at Mountain View Farm at the base of Gulaga.
There, current owner and new CWA member Kathryn Ratcliffe has replanted her paddock of everlasting daisies to celebrate the NSW CWA centenary.
Harry Bate, great grandson of HJ Bate, will talk about the history of the Mountain View property, which the Bate family owned for five or six generations, and how his great-grandfather established a dairy farm, cheese factory and hydro-electric scheme.
Local historian Laurelle Pacey, and Zoe Bourke, who runs Tilba Talks Heritage Walks, will also share their deep knowledge of the area's history.
The opening ceremony will include a Welcome to Country by Lynne Thomas, a Yuin-Biripi knowledge holder, whose family lived and worked with the Bate family at Mountain View Farm for many years.
As well as three sittings of High Tea ($35 per person), there will be four sittings of Wine and Cheese tastings ($20 per person), with the wine and cheese paired by Erica Dibden of Tilba Real Dairy and Carly of Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House.
General entry to the Vintage Garden Party is $5 per person or $10 per family.
Sustainable fashion designer Rita Easton will be awarding prizes for the best dressed male and best dressed female in vintage outfits - think 1920s and 1930s when Elsie Bate hosted garden parties at Mountain Valley Farm for visiting dignitaries, the Red Cross and CWA fundraising.
In addition to the history talks, there will be music by Tilba trio Stitch, reigning Australian National Busking Open Champions. Young and old may play croquet, bocce, giant jenga and table tennis. Raffles, lucky door prizes, a chocolate wheel and a scavenger hunt for kids are other attractions.
Proceeds from the Vintage Garden Party fundraiser will go to the Women's Resource Centre in Bega, which provides a range of programs for victims of domestic abuse.
Presidents of the 10 CWA branches from Batemans Bay to Eden are planning to attend the fundraiser.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
