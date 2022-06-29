Heading into July, Narooma tourism operator Sally Bouckley is juggling a lot of balls.
Not only is she holding the first Narooma Winter Night Markets Festival this Saturday, July 2, but she is also relocating her bicycle hire and tour business to the former Narooma Visitor Information Centre building on July 1.
Advertisement
In January 2021 the Eurobodalla Shire Council announced the closure of its two accredited visitor information centres. The centre in Batemans Bay closed on February 28, while Narooma's closed in May when the lease expired.
However, when Ms Bouckley relocates her Southbound Escapes business to the old visitor centre, she will be reactivating visitor centre services such as promoting accommodation rentals, restaurants, wineries and tours.
In this way she hoped to boost the region's many tourism-related enterprises.
"Tourism is the lifeblood of our region and it's really important that visitors have somewhere they can stop and find out about all the amazing things on offer," said Ms Bouckley.
"They'll be able to book accommodation, sign up for a fishing charter or whale watching tour, and pick up some handy hints on places to dine or sample some locally brewed ale or gin."
As an added benefited to the region's tourism industry, Ms Bouckley will operate the visitors centre as a commercial enterprise.
"We will be promoting tourism operators from the whole South Coast region through the travel trade distribution system via Tourism Australia and Destination NSW," she said.
"This means local businesses will be able to connect to trade all over the world."
In this way, Ms Bouckley hoped to create a sustainable tourism ecosystem that will deliver year-round visitation in the region from Shoalhaven to Bega Valley.
She is in the process of gaining formal accreditation as a Destination NSW Accredited Visitor Information Centre.
Ms Bouckley said this would make Narooma one of the few privately-run tourism information centres in the state.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.