A generous and kind soul has donated a large supply of good quality manchester to Vinnies in Narooma.
Vinnies said their luck was your luck because when you visit the Vinnies in Narooma you will find an impressive range of towelling, sheets, quilt covers and comforters.
Of course, because it is at Vinnies, you will be getting a bargain. Plus you will be helping those in need, doubling the value of your purchase.
By purchasing from Vinnies, you are making a real difference to local community, boosting the assistance that can be given to those in need.
You can find Vinnies in Narooma at 9 Canty Street.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
