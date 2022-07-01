The important part of all that's occurred to date by a resolution of the council on June 28 just gone is they, the councillors, claim they've met 'guidelines' to initiate the process, by nominating half a handful of councillors to participate in short-listing of nominees for a final interview for the position. The 'guidelines' they refer to are not law. Common sense should have indicated to the nine councillors all nine should have been involved in the whole process from the beginning, allowing the inexperienced councillors to learn about the process. Transparency also helps the elected!