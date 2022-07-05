Narooma sport results: See all the happenings from the greens in the region

After the previous week's handicap doubles tournament, last week was a quieter program of croquet competition on the greens of Club Dalmeny for Narooma Croquet Club. Six players contested four games of golf croquet on Monday of last week and seven players competed in five games on Thursday morning, whilst five members were away on holidays. In slightly chilly to sunny weather conditions, four of the nine matches were decided by one point, which is an indication that the competition is becoming close and overall skills are improving. Diane Sims was, for the third week in a row, the leading match winner over the two days with three wins. Whereas novice player, Nevis Res, continued to show improvement with two wins and a very high points average due to two close losses. There was no association croquet competition played.

