Narooma sport results: See all the happenings from the greens in the region

After the previous week's handicap doubles tournament, last week was a quieter program of croquet competition on the greens of Club Dalmeny for Narooma Croquet Club. Six players contested four games of golf croquet on Monday of last week and seven players competed in five games on Thursday morning, whilst five members were away on holidays. In slightly chilly to sunny weather conditions, four of the nine matches were decided by one point, which is an indication that the competition is becoming close and overall skills are improving. Diane Sims was, for the third week in a row, the leading match winner over the two days with three wins. Whereas novice player, Nevis Res, continued to show improvement with two wins and a very high points average due to two close losses. There was no association croquet competition played.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (Monday, June 27)
Advertisement
In the four matches contested, the last two games were tied after completion of the regular twelfth hoop, with each match decided by one point at the thirteenth hoop.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (Thursday, June 30)
In the five matches contested Diane Sims won both her matches, winning by five points while playing solo in game six. Also, in the same game, Diane scored at hoop two with a two-metre jump shot.
Association Croquet Singles Championship
Round 6 remains to be played between Paul Chenoweth and Len Favier while Janet Jones is leading with three wins while Christine Stent is second with two wins.
Weekly Awards
Diane Sims for the third week in a row was the outstanding player and retains the 'Blue Cow' award. Nevis Res put in a commendable performance to be clearly the second best player of the week and is awarded the 'pink pig' award.
Program of Events
Golf Croquet Championship Singles will be held on Monday, July 18. Croquet club players should make sure they place their name for this championship on the entry sheet on the clubroom noticeboard. There are nine entrants so far and with three more entries (reminder to Christine, Fay, Reg, Sally and Helen) the event can be split into two divisions over Monday and Tuesday, with semi-finals and a final.
The General Meeting and AGM will be held consecutively at 12:00 noon on Monday, July 25 (following morning golf croquet) at Club Dalmeny (lunch provided free - from Narooma). Please contact the Secretary Louise Starkie on 44765131 to indicate your intention of attending. Nominations are well advanced for vacant positions on the executive committee; see Louise Starkie for details. The agenda for both meetings will be emailed to members and will include the elections, presentations, Treasurer's and Captain's reports, and items on rule books, mallets, the constitution, and the strategic plan.
Green Fees. This week, beginning July 4, is the start of the new fiscal and membership year when green fees will increase to $12 per playing day. It will be a great help to Diane our treasurer if each player kindly tenders the correct money in the form of $2 or $1 coins plus $10 or $5 notes so that change of larger bank notes is not required. Silver coins are also acceptable.
Thursday, June 30
In a field of 125 players, A Grade was taken out by Paul Stokes with 38 points off his handicap of 9, albeit on countback from Graham Tasker. Third place was also decided by countback, this time to Shaun Martyn ahead of Colin Holmes on 37 points.
In B Grade Perry Pericleous came to the fore with 38 points off his handicap of 17, one better than Michae lPollock, while Chris Eardley edged out Ron Manly on countback on 36 points to finish third.
The best scores of the day were in C Grade where Jim Hoar prevailed with 41 points off his handicap of 27, with Frank Clarke and Alex Gardner in the minor positions on 40 and 39 points respectively.
Advertisement
The nearest-the-pin winners were Jason Andrew on 3, Mark Anderson, Alan Chisholm and Frank Caruana on 9, Frank Caruana again on 14 and Ron McDonald on 17, while the ball points went down to the end of the 34 points range.
Saturday, July 2
The threat of inclement weather reduced the field for the July Monthly Medal to 69 players and Scott Ker took out A Grade off a handicap of plus 3 in a three-way countback on 71 nett ahead of Hal Fraser and Dorelle Monteith.
Chris Marshall from Queanbeyan finished on top in B Grade with 72 nett ahead of Glenn Crane and Tony Casu on 73 and 74 respectively.
In C Grade Ron McDonald posted the best score of the day to win the grade and the Monthly Medal with 68 nett off his handicap of 23. Tony Hunt was runner-up with 73 while Gavin Parkinson took third place with 75 ahead of Tony Reid and Rod Holman on countback.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Wayne Houston on 3, Paul Lefel, Henry George and Peter Jones on 9, Ron Bezzina on 14 and Neil Towers on 17, while the ball competition went down to all on 76 nett.
Advertisement
Well, while the old goose has his wing repaired, the ol' brown fox returns as your scribe for the next few weeks whilst he's in rehab.
Get used to some real names appearing as I'm not privvy to the Goose's nicknames as such.
There was one remaining Championship single game from round one which was played on Thursday between Norm Budin and Barry Limbury and what a ripper it was, with Barry stretching away mid-game to a 20-14 lead but Norm came back and with the score at 23 all, Barry got the clinching 2 shots required to secure the 25-23 win...congratulations to both on a great game which had the gallery on the deck fully entertained.
Monday 27th June Men's social saw the winners on the point system Bob Luke and Peter Murton win on a multiple countback from Kenny Thomson, Illya Naumoski and Finn Hansen with the resting toucher going to Rod Holman.
The Lucky Losers privilege went to Joe Cremona, John Green and Danny Thomson, while the jackpot of $100 was not won.
On a sunny Thursday (30th), the game decider points winners were Anne Luke, Enid Brooker and Bob Luke with the resting toucher going to Finn Hansen. The $149 jackpot was not won.
Advertisement
The Sunday July 3 round 2 of the Men's Singles Championship was an obvious washout, so those who are still 'alive' in the contest, please check the board for any date deadline changes.
Hopefully the East Coast Low will subside and I have some bowls to report on in next week's edition.
On Wednesday we had 44 bowlers making up six rinks of triples and two rinks of pairs. Winners were decided by Highest Winning Margin and this week the winners were Allan Chisholm, Rod Holman and Peter Jones (skip) who led 11 to three after 11 ends and they made sure they were not overtaken, like last week, by keeping the pressure on to take their match 23 to six against John Voytas, Jeff McCusker and John McNamara (skip). Second place went to Peter Hawker, Mitch Mitchell and Terry Lewis (skip) who were led 13 to seven after 11 ends and continued their very good bowls for a 25 to 10 win against Graham Cummins, John Spees and Peter Robson (skip). The first resting toucher at 12.46 went to Garry Evans who seems to be always playing top bowls. Well done Garry.
On Saturday and Sunday bowls games were cancelled due to bad weather.
Club Singles Championship
The much-anticipated final of the Singles Championship was played recently between John Breust and Garry Carberry. This was a great match with both players producing excellent bowls throughout. Garry started strongly to lead 15 to seven after 12 ends and led 18 to 12 after 17 ends. The quality of the match never fell off with very tight heads on every end, but Garry was able to keep John at bay and went on to win this wonderful match 25 to 14. Congratulations Garry on winning the Club Singles Championship Final we look forward to following your progress in the State Champion of Champions competition.
Advertisement
Bowlers were keen to play again last Tuesday after rain stopped proceedings the previous week. There were two pairs matches and a triples game. The prize money to be awarded to the team with the 'lowest winning score'.
The triples game on rink 11 came up trumps where the Peter Hawker, Jan Rapkins and Willy Blink (skip) combined well with the lowest winning score of 22 against Sue Waldock, Sue Wales and Marg Naylor (skip).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.