Boardriders push through tough conditions to remember 'Durbo'

Mitchell Loudoun had monopoly of the Under 14 boys final. While in the Under 18 boys final it was a head to head battle between Matt Driscoll and Valentino Guseli. Matt's tunnel vision left him sitting away from the pack waiting patiently for a hollow right hander rolling off the point - his highest score of 7 points came from a smooth sequence of two big cutbacks and a critical end section re-entry over the rock shelf. Valentino managed to pick off an elusive right hander, the steep face and peeling wave lent itself to Valentino as he scored an excellent 8.5 points - a perfect execution of 3 vertical backhand snaps right over the stones to narrowly take out the win in the final few minutes.

