RSPCA offering financial help for 'legal requirement' during July

Have you got a cat or dog that needs to be de-sexed, but haven't been able to spare the funds to do it? The RSPCA is here to help.
Throughout the month of July, the Eurobodalla branch will offer de-sexing vouchers eligible for use at any vet clinic in the Eurobodalla Shire.
Branch president Louise Webb said de-sexing was a legal requirement for cat owners, and important for owners of both dogs and rabbits.
"We find ourselves dealing with a lot of unwanted puppies and kittens that are born simply because people haven't de-sexed their pets," she said.
"It's really important to make sure every kitten or puppy that's born is really wanted and can be assured of a home, but that's not the case now.
"It's a legal requirement for cats over the age of four months to be de-sexed, and you have to pay an annual fee if you don't.
"De-sexed cats are less likely to roam, they're less likely to get into fights, so it's better for the animals and better for the community.
"We've also been having a lot of surrenders for rabbits lately, so we'd like to encourage people to de-sex their rabbits if they're not keeping two of the same sex together."
Ms Webb said every vet in the Shire was happy to work with the RSPCA on the vouchers.
"We ask a person which vet they'd like to use when they contact us, and then we email the voucher to the vet," she said.
"All the owner has to do is make the appointment at a time that suits them, and then pay the difference on the day.
"We're offering this assistance because we know a lot of people are doing it tough at the moment. We understand there's inflation and housing issues in the Shire, and we want to help people do the best thing for their pets and look out for the future of animals."
