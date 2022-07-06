Prepare for traffic disruption in Narooma on Monday and Tuesday

The good news is that the uneven section of road on the Princes Highway in Narooma at the intersection of Glasshouse Rocks Road will be repaired next week.
The bad news is that the southbound lane will be closed from 7am to 5pm on Monday and Tuesday July 11-12. Transport for NSW said the road patching works will improve the safety and resilience of the road network for motorists.
Advertisement
Motorists are advised to allow an additional five minutes travel time to allow for the traffic control and reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour.
Motorists should drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
The scheduled road works are subject to weather conditions.
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information, so to support the work we do please consider subscribing by clicking here. To those who already subscribe, thank you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.