Prepare for traffic disruption in Narooma on Monday and Tuesday

Updated July 6 2022 - 5:34am, first published 4:38am
The southbound lane of Princes Highway near the intersection of Glasshouse Rocks Road in Narooma will be closed for maintenance works early next week, weather permitting

The good news is that the uneven section of road on the Princes Highway in Narooma at the intersection of Glasshouse Rocks Road will be repaired next week.

