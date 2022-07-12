People and their Pets: Graham Pinney

NRL football, progressive rock concerts and fossicking for gemstones are passions that sometimes take retiree Graham Pinney away from his Kianga home.
But not for too many days at a time, as Graham has another passion in his life - taking his dog Bowie on a daily beach walk.
We are blessed in the Eurobodalla Shire with many beaches that allow access for dogs, some 24/7. There is also the NATA Oval in Narooma, which is fully fenced and is a 24-hour leash-free dog park for public use. This is where Graham and Bowie attend the weekly dog training classes run by the Narooma Dog Training Club (NDTC).
They are both doing well in their training, especially in the Obedience program where they are currently in Red Class - just one class off the top level offered by NDTC.
Bowie is not the first dog that Graham has brought to training in Narooma - the first was border collie, Daisy.
Daisy had a behavioural problem as a direct result of being attacked by a hunting dog in Cootamundra, where Graham used to live. Graham was also badly hurt and Daisy became very protective of him.
"She never recovered from that incident and she became increasingly unpredictable" Graham said.
"I gave her the best life I could and never gave up on her. I wasn't going to get another dog."
But two years after Daisy's passing he caught sight of a couple of border collie puppies and fell in love.
Graham sought the advice of Yve Robinson, then Chief Instructor of NDTC, on the selection of a new companion from Cobargo breeder, Quinora. They both picked Bowie from the litter and he has turned out to be an absolute joy!
Apart from training and beach walks, Graham and Bowie like to watch the Cronulla Sharks on TV together, until Graham gets worked up at the game and starts yelling! That's when Bowie sensibly takes himself outside. Graham became a Sharks supporter 37 years ago, when he worked in Sydney for Australia Post. Bowie is also a club member, and can sometimes be seen sporting a Sharks collar and lead.
Graham is a gentle man with a good heart, and a quiet achiever. In his semi-retirement back in Cootamundra, Graham was a driving force behind the creation of a dog park for the Cootamundra Dog Training Club.
He also worked tirelessly for seven years as Volunteer Project Manager for the Environmental Group of Cootamundra Council. The project focused on bush regeneration for the Muttama Creek area, including the removal of exotics and planting native species that encouraged the return of native wildlife and birds.
This major achievement earned Graham the NRMA Environmental Volunteer of the year award, a $10,000 cash prize for the group he managed, and a holiday for himself and beloved, late wife Suzanne.
Graham and Bowie now enjoy a relaxed life together with their Saturday obedience and agility training a highlight of the week.
If you think you and your dog would benefit from training at NDTC, please contact Carol on 0458 953 281. Booking is essential.
