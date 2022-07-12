Narooma News
Tilba, Gulaga and Najanuga are the only places in Australia where the endangered plant Warty Zieria remains. Eurobodalla Shire Council is inviting residents to help them save the remaining plants at a community weeding session on Wednesday, July 13

Updated July 12 2022 - 12:03am, first published 12:00am
Only 3,000 of the endangered plant Warty Zieria remain in Australia. All of them are growing in Tilba, Gulaga and Najanuga.

Tilba, Gulaga and Najanuga in the southern part of Eurobodalla shire are the only places in Australia where the endangered plant Warty Zieria remains.

