Tilba, Gulaga and Najanuga in the southern part of Eurobodalla shire are the only places in Australia where the endangered plant Warty Zieria remains.
There are just 3,000 left, most of which are on private land. Warty Zieria is threatened by invasive weeds like lantana and Eurobodalla Shire Council is intent on saving the remaining plants.
On Wednesday, July 13, residents are invited to learn how to identify Warty Zieria and how to control the weeds that threaten it.
Landholders around Tilba, in particular, are encouraged to join the weeding session that runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
ESC environment officer Tom Gear will be showing how to use council's battery-operated spray backs that it lends to residents to control invasive weeds.
Attendees are also invited to bring along any weeds they want identified. Council will even exchange them for some free native plants and "we'll show you how to plant them for best results," said Mr Gear.
Mr Gear, together with Landcare coordinator Emma Patyus will lead Wednesday's session.
Meet on Wednesday, July 13, at 10.30am in the carpark at the end of Station Street, Central Tilba, behind the pub.
The session will be held around the water tower at Central Tilba, where Warty Zieria is thriving.
Bring sunblock, hat, sturdy shoes and a water bottle.
Gloves, tools, protective equipment and lunch will be supplied.
RSVP to this free event by contacting Tom Gear at Council or email council@esc.nsw.gov.au
