Narooma sport results: See all the happenings from the greens around the region

Thursday, July 7
Field sizes continue to increase after the wet weather, this time extending to 138 players where A Grade was taken out by Harry Gourlay from Mollymook with a one-under-par round and 39 points off his handicap of 2. Graeme Sawyer filled second position with 38 points and a three-way countback on 36 points decided third place in favour of Hal Fraser ahead of Simon Brown and Matt Dunn.
Advertisement
B Grade was also won by 39 points, this time by Karl Knoll off a handicap of 14, ahead of Wayne Evans on countback. A four-way countback on 37 points gave third place to Robert Coulson ahead of Richard Bodell, Wayne Houston and Henry George.
C Grade was also won with 39 points by Frank Caruana off a handicap of 22, one point better than John Hasler on 38 points while third place went to Jim Hoar on 35 points on countback from Bruce Day.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Jim Hoar on 3, Brendan Warby, David Holt and Griffin Leitch on 9, Ben Holgate from Goulburn on 14 and Mark Clifton on 17, while the ball competition went down to the first score of 32 points. Preston Cope created great excitement after holing his second shot on 15 to win a meagre eagle's nest.
Saturday, July 9
The fifth round of the Stableford Competition attracted a field of 145 players with A Grade going to Ian Miller with 41 points off his handicap of 12, albeit on a countback from Ben Ritchie, while Scott Harris took third place after a three-way countback on 38 points ahead of Bill Durnan and Scott Ker.
B Grade was decided by a three-way countback on 36 points with the honours going to Gary Leahy off a handicap of 15 ahead of Alex Gardner and Tony Casu.
C Grade saw the best score of the day posted by Gil Mott as he continued his recent good form with 43 points off his handicap of 30. The minor positions went to Rod Holman and Janice Eardley with 37 and 35 points respectively.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Ben Ritchie on 3, Graham Kerr, Alex Gardner and Gil Mott on 9, Murray Walpole on 14 and Phil Haynes on 17, while the ball competition went down to the mid-32 points range. Scott Ker scored his first ever albatross after he holed his second shot on the fifth.
The main feature of Narooma Club Croquet last week on the greens of Club Dalmeny was the completion of the Association Croquet Singles Championship with Round 6 being played between Paul Chenoweth and Len Favier last Monday week. Janet Jones retained her title of singles champion. There was also association croquet regular competition played last Saturday morning. The program of golf croquet competition continued with matches scheduled on the mornings of last Monday week and last Thursday. A lower than normal participation rate was evident with the continuing cold weather and illness having an effect. Competition continued to be close whereby five of the seven golf croquet matches were decided by one or two points, further emphasizing that the overall skills of all players continue to improve. Although Janet Jones returned to her dominating form in both golf croquet and association croquet, Louise Starkie, with the same number of wins but with a slightly higher points average (due to handicap adjustment), just edged out the champion as the leading player of the week and received the 'Blue Cow' award.
Association Croquet Singles Championship Round 6
Round 6 of the Association Croquet Singles Championship played between Paul Chenoweth and Len Favier last Monday week proved to be a very close encounter with Len Favier just hanging on to a slight lead to win 22-19. This completed the matches for the championship with the final results being:
Congratulations to Janet Jones who retains her title from last year and is the 2022 Narooma Association Croquet Singles Champion.
Association Croquet Regular Competition (July 9)
In the association croquet regular competition, a six ball handicap match was contested on Saturday morning between Janet Jones (red and yellow), Paul Chenoweth (Blue and Black) and Len Favier (green and brown). With the handicap standings Paul Chenoweth received 11 bisques from Janet Jones and 2 bisques from Len Favier, while Len Favier received 9 bisques from Janet Jones. Len Favier played a defensive game against Janet Jones and, with 45 minutes left to play, was in front by 2 points and had managed to have the red ball stymied at hoop 2. But, when Paul played the blue off the yellow at hoop 6 to his black at hoop 3, the yellow was left right in front of the hoop. This released the brakes on Janet's game with Len Favier having his green and brown balls stuck at hoop 4. Len chased hard, but Janet then was able to string breaks of three and four hoops together with her yellow ball (hoops 6,7,8 and 9,10,11,12) and red ball (hoops 2,3,4,5), and go on to an easy win. The final scores were Janet Jones 22 points, Len Favier 11 points, Paul Chenoweth 7 points.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (July 4)
On the morning of last Monday week, six players took part in four very closely contested golf croquet matches. Louise Starkie and Diane Sims were the leading players, each participating in two wins.
Advertisement
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (July 7)
On the morning of last Thursday, the golf croquet continued, whereby five players took part in three matches. Janet Jones, in good form, won her three matches with aplomb, with the rest of the honours shared between Louise Starkie, Jean Phillips and Helen Stannard.
While the 'old goose' is in rehab giving his new wing a healing lesson, Browny, BB, Copy Boy (whatever I'm called in this column), will do my best in reporting our highlights with or without nicknames as such.
Monday 4th July was unfortunately a washout with the weather gods not on our side.
Advertisement
Thursday 7th July mixed social saw the winners being Chris Hansen, Brett Graham and Finn Hansen with the resting toucher going to Enid Brooker.
The $165 jackpot was not won.
There were three Men's Championship singles second round events played on Friday July 8.
Barry Limbury got up over Illya Naumoski 26-15 after the game was poised at 11 all at the half way mark.
In a cliff hanger which went end to end in the latter stages, Finn Hansen finally toppled a brave Peter Townend 25-23.
In the other game between Brian Seaman and Wayne Breast, "Buzz" (Breust) led by 15-4 after 9 ends only to be headed by Seaman 17-15 at the 16th end.
Advertisement
Seaman continued to roll along and still led 21-19 at the 23rd end in another cliffhanger which had the gallery on the deck nearly spilling their beers.
Seaman finally delt the final blow winning over "Buzzy " 25-19.
I had the pleasure of marking this game which was quality bowls at its very best with a capital 'Q'.
The medical report on the 'goose' is that he's progressing well and will be back before you know it, nicknames and all.
On Wednesday we had 40 bowlers making up six rinks of triples and a rink of pairs. There was a barbecue before bowls and we had a roll call to remember absent friends followed by a minute's silence. Back on the green winners were decided by Highest Winning Margin and this week the winners were Tony Fryer, Garry Burke and Rob Coulson (skip) who were all square at 12 all after 13 ends before they rushed home for a 30 to 12 win against Rex Dunn, Bruce Rapkins and Barry Lymbery (skip). Second place went to Mick Cavic, Darrell Goodridge and Kevin Callaway (skip) who were led 14 to seven after 11 ends and continued to perform well for a 30 to 13 win against Ross Harris, Barry Goodwin and Jon King (skip). Welcome to the rinks to Ross Harris who found out how easy the game is on those well-prepared greens. The first resting toucher at 1.11 went to Greg Maloney who was rewarded for the top bowls he has been playing lately. Well done Greg.
On Saturday there was a good turnout and as the jackpot didn't go off it is now up to $300 for next week. Winners, decided by Lucky Rinks, were Mick Cavic and Kevin Callaway (skip) who had a close game throughout with the scores at nine all after 13 ends and 17 to 18 after 20 ends before they drew clear for a 23 to 19 win against John Voytas and John Downie (skip). The second prize went to Graham Cummins and Tony Palmer (skip) who led 13 to 10 after 13 ends and their opponents Les Waldock and Dennis Maggs (skip) decided to let Tony win seeing he had just had a significant birthday. The final score was 27 to 21 in Tony's team's favour.
Advertisement
On Sunday we had four rinks of triples and the winners, decided by Lucky Rinks, were Rob McIntyre, Gail Palmer and Bruce Rapkins (skip) who were in fine form to have an all the way 23 to seven win against Garry South, Carol Harroway and Jean Vos (skip). Second place went to Sue Waldock, Jan Rapkins and Janet Murphy (skip) who were down eight to 17 after 13 ends before they stormed home for a 20 to 18 win against Carol Verner, Bob Murphy and Ken Burrows (skip).
Club Pairs
The final of the club triples saw Pam Grant and Sandra Breust (skip) meet Marg Naylor and Vicki Herman (skip).
Some wonderful bowls were played and scores were five all after eight ends. Then, Pam and Sandra showed they were in the groove and went on for a good win, to claim the match.
Congratulations to Pam and Sandra, Club Triples Champions for 2022. Commiserations to Marg and Vicki.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.