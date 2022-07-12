Narooma sport results: See all the happenings from the greens around the region

On Wednesday we had 40 bowlers making up six rinks of triples and a rink of pairs. There was a barbecue before bowls and we had a roll call to remember absent friends followed by a minute's silence. Back on the green winners were decided by Highest Winning Margin and this week the winners were Tony Fryer, Garry Burke and Rob Coulson (skip) who were all square at 12 all after 13 ends before they rushed home for a 30 to 12 win against Rex Dunn, Bruce Rapkins and Barry Lymbery (skip). Second place went to Mick Cavic, Darrell Goodridge and Kevin Callaway (skip) who were led 14 to seven after 11 ends and continued to perform well for a 30 to 13 win against Ross Harris, Barry Goodwin and Jon King (skip). Welcome to the rinks to Ross Harris who found out how easy the game is on those well-prepared greens. The first resting toucher at 1.11 went to Greg Maloney who was rewarded for the top bowls he has been playing lately. Well done Greg.

