There's more to be concerned about in our country than the self-importance of politicians.
Not even two months into a Labor Government, and The Coalition Opposition is on the rampage of criticism, blame and denial of a decade of thorough neglect to services, hospitals, health, schools, education, ambulance, aramedics, public servants etc.
They are so completely run down, that's why we have these major problems today. Services thoroughly trashed by the former Morrison Government, which of course will be denied.
But Labor still cops the blame today for the former government's bad judgement on everything. Criticism of Albanese's early trips overseas is uncouth tactics by Dutton's opposition members. Each trip was to countries that had bridges that needed to be mended. Important ones torn down by Morrison's Government and left in disrepair.
It wasn't "playtime" for Albanese, it was "hard yakka" to regain trust and respect for our country. By the way, how many trips did Morrison, Dutton, Maurice Payne and others have overseas? Reaction to losing the election was below their dignity, it's as if someone has taken their "big bag" of lollies off the poor "diddums"!
The United Nations has been crystal clear that a liveable future depends on ceasing all fossil fuels developments. Yet, new gas and coal developments are still being approved in Australia, such as the extension of Woodside's Pilbara gas development and the expansion of Santos' Surat Basin project.
These massive gas projects are inconsistent with the trajectory gas phase-down recommended by the United Nations to safeguard our climate, and puts us at risk of more climate catastrophes.
We are already experiencing the effects of climate-exacerbated catastrophes; we had the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-2020. Now in 2022, New South Wales has had their fourth major flooding event within 18 months. These disasters will only worsen and become more frequent if we do not act on climate change. If Australia is to get serious on tackling climate change, then approval for all new or expanded fossil fuel projects in Australia should cease without exception.
The United Nations has been warning Australia that climate change is the cause of the unstable climatic events leading to the recent catastrophic fires and floods in several parts of Australia. This advise has been mostly ignored by politicians.
This was until a few days ago when PM Anthony Albanese blamed global inaction, in relation to dealing with climate change, as the underlying cause of the shocking Australian fires and floods. It was, without any doubt, a major announcement by our PM indicating clearly that lack of global action, in relation to climate change, has caused the horrendous damage all Australian's would be very aware of.
Our PM has his critics in relation to the connection between climate change and the recent fires and floods, but I assume that he has made a decision to listen to scientists, and not politicians, in relation to the underlying cause of the shocking fires and floods.Thus his announcement.
I think that there is little doubt that the majority of Australians will commend our PM for taking the advice of scientists in relation to the cause of Austrailia's fires and floods.
Taking advice from scientists on climate change, by our previous Federal Coalition Government, is a practice that has been glaringly missing for many years. At long last it appears that we now have a Federal Government that respects the views of scientists and has the common sense to listen to their professional advice.
