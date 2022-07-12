Semi-trailer engulfed in flames in a Narooma car park

Just before 10.30pm on Monday, July 11, Fire and Rescue NSW received a call reporting that a truck's cabin was fully engulfed in fire.
It was a semi-trailer towing two caravans and was parked in the car park outside the Narooma Visitor Information Centre on the Princes Highway, said a spokesperson from Fire and Rescue NSW.
The spokesperson said there is no information about whether or not there was anyone in the truck or in the caravans being towed. Nor is it known how the fire started.
"We called for Ambulance and Police to attend," she said.
The truck's cabin was totally destroyed. One of the caravans was burnt and the other one was saved.
"We had the fire extinguished by 11.55pm," said the spokesperson.
According to the spokesperson, the truck's two fuel cylinders were full, while the fuel tank was split and burnt. It was still three-quarters full of diesel.
"We called our specialist Hazmat crew from Batemans Bay to decant the diesel from the truck," she said. Two fire crews from Narooma also attended.
"The fuel tanks were all decanted and we were off the scene by 1.25am," said the spokesperson.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
