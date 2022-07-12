Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Semi-trailer engulfed in flames in a Narooma car park

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 12 2022 - 2:07am, first published 12:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three fire crew were on the scene after it was reported that a truck's cabin was on fire. It was in the car park outside the Narooma Visitors Information Centre. Picture: Supplied

Just before 10.30pm on Monday, July 11, Fire and Rescue NSW received a call reporting that a truck's cabin was fully engulfed in fire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.