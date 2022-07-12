The 50-metre pool in Narooma swimming centre will reopen on Saturday, July 23.
The centre at Bluewater Drive has been closed since May 23 so that Eurobodalla Shire Council could repaint the pool and install a new heating system.
The new heating system will ensure water and air temperature are reliably comfortable throughout the year.
Council conducts maintenance to some extent on the swimming centre every year, a council spokesperson said. The pool is more than 50 years old.
The pool was originally scheduled to reopen on July 18 but minor delays to the pool heating project mean the pool will open five days later than planned.
The swimming centre will open with new management, Aligned Leisure.
"We had to go out to tender for the Bay Pavilions which is a much bigger centre so the two others in Moruya and Narooma were included in the contract," said the spokesperson.
Aligned Leisure takes over from Community Aquatics which held the contract for five years. Many of the staff have continued their employment under the new management.
