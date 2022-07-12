Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

The Eurobodalla Shire Council has almost completed its annual maintenance of the Narooma swimming centre

July 12 2022 - 2:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The repainted 50-metre pool at Narooma swimming centre will reopen on July 23 with a new heating system and under new management

The 50-metre pool in Narooma swimming centre will reopen on Saturday, July 23.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.