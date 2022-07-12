'Never a joint decision': Boyle expecting fireworks against old club

Newcastle recruit Millie Boyle says she feels no pressure to live up to expectations at the Knights after joining the club on a marquee contract following her departure from the Broncos.
Boyle is expecting a tense battle against her former club in round one at McDonald Jones Stadium on August 21 after the NRLW draw was released for the 2022 season on Friday.
The 24-year-old joins Broncos teammate Tamika Upton and NSW stars Hannah Southwell and Yasmin Clydsdale, who Boyle won an Origin title with last month, at the Knights for the upcoming season.
Both Boyle and Upton will link with the Knights as marquee recruits under the NRLW's new salary cap system imposed, meaning their contracts weren't included in the $350,000 cap.
Reports emerged shortly after that Newcastle's offers to both players blew the Broncos out of the water, a suggestion Boyle was quick to deny while in Origin camp.
"It's funny that people [have said an amount], I don't know where that figure came from. I think it was the Broncos defending themselves why they didn't keep Tamika and I," Boyle said.
"That's media and things get made up all the time, you're not going to sit there and defend every comment that comes your way.
"I don't feel any pressure with that kind of stuff. I'm doing what's best for me and my footy at the moment.
"I wasn't living in Brisbane anymore, I moved to Canberra and Adam (Elliott) is moving to Newcastle as well so it's very right for me to do."
Boyle is expecting a few fireworks against her old teammates given her exit from Red Hill but nothing too sinister to open the season.
The 2021 joint Dally M medal winner was instrumental for the Broncos in the middle and will look to bring that against her old side to start the new season.
"I've obviously played against a lot of them in the Queensland comps and at Origin," she said.
"It is what it is and this game will always mean something different to everyone. I just want to win with my team. I'll just play my footy. It's exciting, I'm excited about playing at Newcastle.
"They've been a great club that have been supportive in everything, the move and how I'm going now and the training. The level of communication with everyone involved has been great."
Boyle also appears set for the long haul in the Hunter with her partner, Raiders forward Adam Elliott, set to join the Knights on a three-year deal from 2023.
It will end a 12-month association with the Raiders, who both Boyle and Elliott have formed a close relationship with off the field working with people with disabilities through Trainer Group.
"That was never a joint decision but the opportunity was there for him as well [to move] so we're both really excited to be at the same club," Boyle said.
"Canberra will always be a close place to my heart because of the history with my family there and Adam playing there now.
"They've been amazing at facilitating the program I'm running with game changes. It will always be a second home to me."
