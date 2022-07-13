Unpacking the diversity of skill sets found in the technology sector

Unpacking the diversity of skill sets found in the technology sector

This is branded content.



As far as modern industrial sectors go, the technology sector is actually far more diverse than many may think possible.



A career in technology doesn't necessarily have to even entail being proficient with computer programming or understanding how to take apart a motherboard.



Whilst technical skills are highly advantageous in the technology industry, there is still very much a need for more 'right-brained' skill sets in and around the sector.



So what professional pathways are available to professionals with more right-brained skill sets, or an interest in strategy, design, storytelling, analysis, or virtually all other disciplines that may inspire passion and invigorate young minds?



We'll be exploring some of the most valuable skill sets to develop for professionals who are looking to work in the technology sector without necessarily having to study IT or software engineering.

Digital marketing

Believe it or not, but digital marketing is technically an industry that falls within both the marketing and communications and technology sectors.



Any students who've completed a digital marketing course in the recent past may already be quite familiar with this industry's position within the wider landscape of the global technology industry.



For those of you who aren't, however, we're here to offer a little explanation.



Digital marketing methodologies use the affordances presented by online platforms and processes like social media, website development platforms, and digital advertising to develop a well-rounded digital footprint for their marketing clients.



In this regard, digital marketing works along a similar industry model to traditional forms of print and old media marketing, as platforms are used in unique and innovative ways to promote companies.



One of the major differences between digital marketing and traditional marketing is simply that digital marketers require modern technical skills that aren't essential in the realm of old media marketing.



These skills include digital strategising, data analytics, creative copywriting and content creation, branding and design, and even elements of web design in the development of campaign landing pages.



It's important to note too, that there are a variety of different disciplines that fall under the umbrella of digital marketing, meaning that the skill sets of digital marketers themselves can vary greatly depending on what discipline they practice.



For instance, content marketers or EDM marketers are more likely to come from creative writing or journalism backgrounds, whereas SEO specialists are more analytical and concerned with metrics and strategising over traditionally creative pursuits.

Data analytics

Although it can be argued that there are elements of data analytics in digital marketing and perhaps every other industry that we'll be looking at throughout this article, data analytics is still a highly crucial discipline in the present day, and it is an industry in its own right.



In fact, this discipline's ability to seep into an ever-expanding range of other industries only further points to the essentiality of data analysis and the power of understanding data in the modern world.



In truth, the role of data analysts may differ greatly depending on which industry that analyst services.



For instance, data analysts operating within the realms of digital marketing are likely to spend most of their time conducting market research and identifying market trends or defining demographics.



Contrastingly, data analysts working in the ICT industry may conduct research to investigate the efficacy of network security measures or gauge fluctuations in server activity.



Professionals with data analytics qualifications may also be able to secure a professional role within the public sector, as digital data analysts are growing increasingly essential in the development of policies and government initiatives across a variety of departments.



In short, this particular skill set is a highly valuable one for any professionals who yearn to seek a myriad of different professional experiences and hope to develop a highly diverse career portfolio.

UX writing and design

Another 'right-brained' tech skill set that still very much demands professionals to develop a technical foundation alongside their creative abilities, is UX writing and UX design.



UX (or user experience) is the process used to design and develop digital platforms like apps and websites in an intuitive manner to ensure total usability and a satisfying user experience, hence the name of this art.



Although UX is a highly varied discipline in itself, with plenty of UX professionals boasting a range of different technical skills, there's no denying that an ability to think critically and work creatively is integral to a career in UX.



In fact, it is possible to become a UX writer with a creative background, with many UX writers and designers across the globe getting their start in digital arts, creative fiction writing, graphic design, and even animation.



After all, the driving force behind UX is an ability to maintain a narrative, and map out clearly defined pathways.



Young professionals can get started with a career in UX by taking on a UX design course, or perhaps even by seeking out opportunities like internships to engage with UX processes in real-world contexts.



You may also decide to do some independent learning and have a go at drawing out a user journey map of your favourite app or website.



Any young people with a keen interest in storyboarding may also find the process of user journey mapping similarly thrilling and challenging.

Cybersecurity

Last but not least, a highly technical discipline within the tech sector that has well and truly been growing in prominence over the past few years in particular is cybersecurity.



Cybersecurity is by no means a new industry, with tech companies like internet security providers having been active over the last three or four decades.



That being said, the internet as we know it has changed monumentally over the last few years, and even more so in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the mass migration of businesses online, the global proliferation of online phishing attacks and scam rates, and the rise of remote work.



The importance of cybersecurity is being felt now more than ever before, and as a result, organisations and institutions across the globe are investing in their own cybersecurity, meaning that there are an abundance of employment opportunities for those studying this highly dynamic and ever-evolving discipline.



Although this is undeniably a highly technical discipline and demands some understanding of networking infrastructure and the technology behind computer viruses and malware, studying cybersecurity doesn't necessarily demand students to develop 'left-brained' skills over 'right-brained' skills.



In truth, cybersecurity strategising can be a highly creative endeavour, and those who are passionate about assessing cause and effect and dissecting scenarios down to their plot points, may find a lot of joy in this particular industry.



The technology sector is growing exponentially with every passing year, and there are a great variety of professional roles available across the globe to suit professionals from all backgrounds and with all kinds of experience.



Finding the perfect professional opportunities for you is all about ensuring that the tech disciplines you're exploring are perfectly aligned with your own passions, interests, developing and existing skill sets.