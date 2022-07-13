Narooma News
Eurobodalla Landcare is urging Tilba landowners and the broader community to learn how to protect the endangered Warty Zieria from invasive weeds.

MW
By Marion Williams
July 13 2022 - 6:45am
Eurobodalla Landcare coordinator Emma Patyus with a Warty Zieria near the water tower behind Central Tilba

Tilba and around the bases of Gulaga and Najanuga are home to Australia's last Warty Zieria plants.

