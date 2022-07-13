Tilba and around the bases of Gulaga and Najanuga are home to Australia's last Warty Zieria plants.
Locals joined Eurobodalla Landcare on Wednesday, July 13, to learn more about the endangered species and how to protect it.
The 2019/20 bushfires put several more of Australia's unique flora and fauna on the list of vulnerable or endangered species.
Since the fires, invasive species such as lantana, cape ivy, tobacco bush and kikuya, have flourished without any competition, threatening the widespread recovery of Warty Zieria.
While most of the 3,000 remaining plants are on private land, around 15 people participated in a two-hour community weeding session at the water tower behind Tilba's pub where 50 plants are growing on public land.
Eurobodalla Shire Council's Natural Resources Officer, Emma Patyus, led the two-hour educational session. Ms Patyus is also Eurobodalla's local Landcare coordinator. She said they have been working to protect the plant since at least 2013.
She explained how Warty Zieria has found its own niche and become its own species. It grows in rainforest fringes where it can be found in rocky outcrops that protect it from slashing, cattle and vehicles.
ESC environment project officer Tom Gear said the involvement of a collaboration of private landholders and widespread community engagement could see habitat opportunities increase for Warty Zieria.
If landowners think they have the vulnerable plant on their property and need help identifying it and developing weed strategies, Eurobodalla Landcare will come to their property free of charge. The work is funded through the Landcare led bushfire recovery grants.
Ms Patyus is also looking for volunteers to form a Landcare group to protect the rare plant. Given its preference for shallow rocky soils, it is possible to target potential and existing Warty Zieria habitat through weed control.
"It grows here because there was a niche for it and it has just evolved to suit this environment," said Ms Patyus. "That is why it is so important that we look after it."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
