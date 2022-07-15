You could have heard a pin drop, such was the concentration as children turned their ideas into Lego reality in ten minutes.
Bermagui Library assistant librarian Willow Gordon emptied a sack of Lego pieces into the centre of the room. Children took turns to pick a challenge for the group from a jar.
Advertisement
Ms Gordon told the children they had 10 minutes to meet the challenge.
"You have to go all out and come up with your own unique designs," she said. "Everyone will interpret things differently."
The booked-out event for 5-13 year-olds was held on Friday, July 15, and there was a waiting list for kids keen to try their hand.
The first challenge was to build a musical instrument. Their creations ranged from drums and pianos, to ukuleles, banjos, guitars and electric guitars.
The child who built the drum thought not only about the look of the musical instrument, but also its acoustics.
Other challenges during the session included building something that started with the letter T and building two cars and racing them
The children were particularly imaginative about the cars.
They built hovercrafts and jumping hovercars, moon buggies and a three-wheeled vehicle.
READ ALSO:
There was a fire engine complete with ladder. Another child channeled Salvador Dali to create a deconstructed car.
Bermagui Library also ran a Winter Holiday Storytime session during the school holidays. Again, it was fully booked, with 27 children aged between two and six years turning up to listen to stories and sing about the seasons.
They then made a collage out of recycled and found objects.
Both activities attracted more children than the library has seen in the last few years.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.