Lifeline South Coast is providing free suicide awareness training that aims to help men aged 45 years or older

Updated July 19 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:30am
Men aged 45 years and over are among those most at risk of taking their own life

Lifeline South Coast is offering free suicide awareness sessions to men over the age of 45 years in the South Coast region. The sessions are also open to people and volunteers in organisations in the area where this demographic is represented.

