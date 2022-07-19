Lifeline South Coast is offering free suicide awareness sessions to men over the age of 45 years in the South Coast region. The sessions are also open to people and volunteers in organisations in the area where this demographic is represented.
The targeted training reflects the fact that three-quarters of people who take their own life are male. Among males aged between 20 and 69 years, those aged 45 years or over are the most at risk.
NSW Health is funding Lifeline South Coast to deliver the free suicide training known as Gatekeeper training.
The three-hour training sessions will be held virtually (via Zoom) and will use a Question, Persuade, Refer framework.
They aim to develop the skills, knowledge and convenience to:
The training is open to people living in the South Coast region who are:
You can register for the training here:
If you or someone you know needs help:
