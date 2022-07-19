Narooma sport results: See what's making news on the greens of the region

On Wednesday we had 42 bowlers making up seven rinks of triples. Winners were decided by Lowest Winning Score and this week the winners were Graham Cummins, Jeff McCusker and John Spees (skip) who raced out to a 16 to six lead after 11 ends and were up 20 to 10 after 17 ends before they took their eye off the game to lose the final ends to end up all square at 20 all but won on a countback against Don Caldwell, Andy Thompson and Tony Gors (skip). Second place went to Billy Wilton, Paul Naylor and Shorty Smart (skip) who had a close game early on before they drew out to a 19 to 10 lead after 16 ends and then withheld a comeback from Tiger Fryer, Dennis Maggs and Les Waldock (skip) to win their match 20 to 15. The first resting toucher at 1.05 went to Garry Burke who has shown he is a great asset to our ranks with his top bowls. Well done Garry.

