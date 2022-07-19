Narooma sport results: See what's making news on the greens of the region

The program of events for Narooma Club Croquet last week, on the greens of Club Dalmeny, comprised golf croquet on the Monday and Thursday, plus association croquet on Saturday. Eight players contested twelve matches of golf croquet and two players contested one association handicap singles match. Three players notched up three wins, namely, Janet Jones (playing both golf croquet and association croquet), Jean Phillips (retuning to form) and Lesley Miles (an up-and-coming player), the latter two in golf croquet. Of note was the performance of Louise Starkie, 'Blue Cow Award' winner of last week, in playing solo in Monday's match 4, easily defeated a well-credentialed doubles team. Also, Sally McGourty made a welcome return to croquet competition, while Len Favier had a week off and John Gerrard is having a well-earned, two-week break.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (July 11)
On the morning of last Monday week, five players took part in five golf croquet matches. Lesley Miles, Reg Shooter and Jean Phillips each participated in one doubles win and one singles win, in and even contest for the best performed player.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (July 14)
On the morning of last Thursday, the golf croquet continued with six competing players. As per Monday, three players each participated in one doubles win and one singles win, namely, Diane Sims, Janet Jones and Marlene Gerrard, in a further hotly contested seven matches.
Association Croquet Regular Competition (July 16)
In the association croquet regular competition, a singles handicap match was contested on Saturday morning between champion Janet Jones (blue and black) and Paul Chenoweth (red and yellow). With the handicap standings Paul Chenoweth received 11 bisques from Janet Jones. Paul, picking up his game from the previous week, led early in the contest with his red ball at hoop 8, but with his yellow ball stuck at hoop 3, and had used all his bisques. Janet, playing the patient game, still had both the blue and black at hoop 4. Then Janet put together a double break to score with both balls at hoops 4, 5, 6 and 7, passed Paul's red ball at hoop 8, and went on to win 26-13 with 42 minutes still left on the time clock.
Weekly Awards
In a very even week of croquet competition, both Jean Phillips and Lesley Miles put in marathon performances of playing six matches and keeping their scores high. So, Jean Phillips bounced back and was presented with the 'Blue Cow Award' and an improving Lesley Miles was presented with the 'Pink Pig' award. Janet Jones, also with three wins, had her average score reduced because of her low handicap.
Well, while the 'ol' goose' is still in recovery mode, here we go with nicknames a minority again in this report.
Monday 11th July Men's social triples, saw the winners on the lowest winning margin system being Scott Kennedy, Bruce Rapkins and Barry Limbury from runners up (the mystery lead) , Peter Tinson and Kenny Adams.
The resting toucher went to the 'arm man' Clive Cavey and the Jackpot of $100 carries on to next week.
Thursday 14 July : Winners were the team of Hansen, Hansen and Thomson from the runner up team of Burrows, Naumoski and Kathy Ryan at the helm.
No resting toucher was recorded and the $183 Jackpot lives to next week.
We had a round of the Men's Singles Championship's held on Saturday with a stirring contest between Douggie Sims and Marty Seaman.
Played in freezing conditions, the boys battled through and at the half way mark, the scores were locked in at 12 all. The game continued in a see sawing event and after the score was 21 all after a marathon 29 ends, Marty crossed the line winning 25-23 in the 33rd end. Congratulations to both Marty and Doug, especially in the adverse conditions ( and without a beer waiter).
Then on Sunday (July 17), Marty backed up again in a semi-final against a seasoned campaigner in
Finn Hansen in much better sunny conditions in another game of 'nip n tuck', which saw Finn a narrow leader at the 16th end by 14-12. Marty came back to a score of 23-17 but Finn prevailed winning by 25-17...another good game enjoyed by the balcony spectators.
That's it for this week...hopefully the ol' goose will be back on board next week with namesake you are all accustomed to...thankyou.
Just a reminder to all our full members that the AGM of Dalmeny Bowls Club will be held on Monday 22nd August at the clubhouse at 10am - All Welcome.
On Wednesday we had 42 bowlers making up seven rinks of triples. Winners were decided by Lowest Winning Score and this week the winners were Graham Cummins, Jeff McCusker and John Spees (skip) who raced out to a 16 to six lead after 11 ends and were up 20 to 10 after 17 ends before they took their eye off the game to lose the final ends to end up all square at 20 all but won on a countback against Don Caldwell, Andy Thompson and Tony Gors (skip). Second place went to Billy Wilton, Paul Naylor and Shorty Smart (skip) who had a close game early on before they drew out to a 19 to 10 lead after 16 ends and then withheld a comeback from Tiger Fryer, Dennis Maggs and Les Waldock (skip) to win their match 20 to 15. The first resting toucher at 1.05 went to Garry Burke who has shown he is a great asset to our ranks with his top bowls. Well done Garry.
On Saturday the Narooma greens were in use so Dalmeny hosted our social bowls. Thank you to all at Dalmeny for the great welcome we received. Winners, decided by Lucky Rinks, were Don Harmore and Bob Graham (skip) who were on top early on to lead 20 to seven after 19 ends before Jim Constan and Bruce Rapkins (skip) finished strongly, but just fell short, to go down 17 to 23. The second prize went to Pat Brennan and Graham O'Reilly (skip), visitors from Clovelly, who led 13 to 10 after 13 ends and it was neck and neck through the second half before they picked up two ends in a row to take the match 22 to 20 against John Voytas and Peter Dillon (skip).
Perpetual Mixed Pairs
An annual event, the Perpetual Mixed Pairs were played last Friday, with 28 teams competing for the trophy and prizes.
The winners in 1st place were Sandra Breust, Narooma and Buzz Breust (skip),Dalmeny, with three game wins. Second - Mick Cavic, Narooma and Christine McGarrity (skip), Merimbula. Third - Willie Blink and Jeremy Seaton (skip), Narooma. Fourth - Cindy Newell and Darrel Goodridge (skip), Narooma.
Congratulations to the prize winners and thank you to all the participants.
Ladies Gold, Silver, Bronze Triples Carnival
The Ladies Triples Carnival was contested on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday 28 teams played three games of 12 ends, to determine positions in the Gold, Silver and Bronze Divisions. On Sunday each division played two further games. Ten points per game win awarded plus one point per end won.
After some intense competition and great bowls the following prizes were awarded.
Gold Division: 1st Paula Hancock, Rae Fayle, Sue Beavan (skip) Malua Bay, 36 points; 2nd Lou Baldwin, Jill Cash, Ros Madgwick (skip) Clovelly, 35 points.
Silver Division: 1st Sonia Wilson, Kim Rudd, Christine Fitzgerald (skip) Bomaderry, 34 points; 2nd - Lesley Hart, Lesley Gruber, Mandy Stitt (skip) Queanbeyan, 33 points.
Bronze Division: 1st Rosa Burns, Julie Buchanan, Kathy McMahon (skip) Bomaderry, 37 points; 2nd - Jill Leslie, Kath Genowni, Lee Laidlaw (skip) Sussex Inlet, 35 points; 3rd - Suzie Mitchell, Judy Staunton, Carmel Sowden (skip) Clovelly, 32 points.
Saturday morning Mystery prize: Ollie Mayer, Chris Finn, Kathy Ryan (skip) Dalmeny
Saturday afternoon Mystery prize: Kerry Sawyer, Anne Green, Ann Trudgett (skip) Sussex Inlet.
What a great three days of bowls, good competition and good weather despite a very chilly Saturday. Thanks to all our visitors from near and far, we hope to see you next year.
