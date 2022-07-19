Narooma News
Narooma sport results: See what's making news on the greens of the region

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:31am, first published 12:30am
Narooma Croquet

The program of events for Narooma Club Croquet last week, on the greens of Club Dalmeny, comprised golf croquet on the Monday and Thursday, plus association croquet on Saturday. Eight players contested twelve matches of golf croquet and two players contested one association handicap singles match. Three players notched up three wins, namely, Janet Jones (playing both golf croquet and association croquet), Jean Phillips (retuning to form) and Lesley Miles (an up-and-coming player), the latter two in golf croquet. Of note was the performance of Louise Starkie, 'Blue Cow Award' winner of last week, in playing solo in Monday's match 4, easily defeated a well-credentialed doubles team. Also, Sally McGourty made a welcome return to croquet competition, while Len Favier had a week off and John Gerrard is having a well-earned, two-week break.

Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

