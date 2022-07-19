The ladies of Narooma turned up in force on Tuesday, July 19, to support the Narooma CWA's afternoon tea to raise funds for Ovarian Cancer Research.
Louise Starkie, Narooma CWA president, said each year it raises about $2,500 for charity through afternoon teas, raffles and garage sales.
This year the medical research fund that NSW CWA is supporting is Ovarian Cancer Research.
Joanne King, Narooma CWA member said the organisation supported the same fund last year and will likely do so again next year. That way "they get a decent amount" of funding.
It is a virtuous circle because "from that, Ovarian Cancer Research gets a few grants," Ms King said.
Teal-coloured ribbons were in abundance to recognise the Ovarian Cancer Research fund's campaign of Tell Every Amazing Lady. It aims to raise awareness and educate people about the cancer because its symptoms are difficult to recognise
Narooma CWA is also raising funds by hosting wakes and providing the catering.
"That is new for us," Ms Starkie said. "For smaller groups it is much cheaper than the golf club."
The branch recently received a grant to improve its rooms. As a result it now has air-conditioning. "So we are now a heat and fire haven," Ms Starkie said.
The branch will mark its 93rd birthday in August.
Its regular activities include a mahjong group that plays on Wednesdays at 1.30pm and handicrafts on Friday mornings. It also has a very small drama and choir group that gets together on Tuesday afternoons.
