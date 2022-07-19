Narooma News
Narooma CWA branch raised funds for NSW CWA's chosen medical research fund - ovarian cancer.

Updated July 19 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
The afternoon tea raised funds for Ovarian Cancer Research

The ladies of Narooma turned up in force on Tuesday, July 19, to support the Narooma CWA's afternoon tea to raise funds for Ovarian Cancer Research.

