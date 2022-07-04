Police searching for man missing from Narooma

Police are asking for the public's help after a 59-year-old man went missing from Narooma.
James Wiggins was last seen about 9am on Monday, July 25, at a unit on Clarke Street, Narooma, and was reported missing when he failed to turn up at a medical appointment in Moruya.
South Coast police are investigating the disappearance, and hold "serious concerns" for his welfare due to a medical condition.
Mr Wiggins is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, with short fair hair and light-coloured eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white Sydney Swans jumper, and is known to frequent the Narooma and Bermagui areas.
If you have any relevant information into Mr Wiggins' whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
