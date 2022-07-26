Batehaven Mini Market
Edward Road, Batehaven
"Hump Day" mini-market, is on every Wednesday at the CWA Hall on Edward Rd Batehaven. Check out all the stalls selling local fruit and veg and hand-crafted goodies between 11.30am and 2pm, Wednesday July 27.
Councillor Catch up
66 Princes Hwy, Bodalla
Take the opportunity to have an in-person catch up with your councillors in a town near you. These monthly sessions are an easy way for community members to have an informal chat with their elected representatives. This morning catch-up runs from 8.30am to 10.30am, Wednesday July 27.
Eurobodalla Entrepreneur Pitch Final
Hanging Rock Pl, Batemans Bay
At the Eurobodalla's first pitch final event, you will experience Pitches from amazing new business owners and entrepreneurs in Eurobodalla. Learn what makes a great Pitch and learn about what our emerging businesses have been working on. This event runs from 5.45pm to 7.45pm, Thursday July 28.
Artist Talk - Lee Honey
Hanging Rock Pl, Batemans Bay
Come to Batemans Bay Library and hear from artist Lee Honey about her life, work and inspiration. Lee has been making collages out of found objects for almost two decades. Lee has recently forayed into water colour painting and large-scale installation work. This free event runs from 5.45pm to 7.00pm, Friday July 29.
Free Live Music at Tilba Valley
Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House, Corunna
Free live music every Saturday and Sunday year round in a beautiful open setting. Lunch available as well as drinks brewed onsite. Want to take your friends of family somewhere for a treat? This has you covered. This free event runs from 12.00pm, Saturday July 30.
Stand up Comedy night
Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House, Corunna
After a night of laughs and fun? Tilba Valley Winery & Alehouse along with Hamish Hudson (Canberra Comedy Club) present another night of fun, laughter, booze and good times! Featuring three headliner acts with guest appearances from a very "special" MC. Spaces are limited so you must book on 0244737308. This event runs from 5.00pm, Saturday July 30.
Free legal advice appointments
MacKillop Family Services, 5/1 Clyde Street, Batemans Bay & The Family Place, Court House Arcade, Unit 2, 62-64 Vulcan St Moruya
Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre is coming to Batemans Bay & Moruya to provide face to face appointments. Our solicitor will be providing free legal advice appointments in person & by telephone on Tuesday August 2 in Batemans Bay (9.30am to 1.00pm). Bookings are essential, if interested please call 1800 229 529.
Eurobodalla Renal Support Group & Organ Donor Awareness
The Bridge Plaza Batemans Bay
The Eurobodalla Renal Support Group Organ Donor Awareness shall be in the Bridge Plaza Batemans Bay on Friday 29 July 2022 from 9.30am to 4.00pm. You can register on the day or check your registration details are current. Come and have a chat with a double organ transplant recipient.
Eurobodalla Seniors Computer Users Group
Moruya Golf Club
Having trouble learning that new phone, laptop or computer? Well come on down to the Moruya Golf Club on the first Wednesday of every month to socialise with others, have morning tea and speak to experts to learn how to use this technology. The next Eurobodalla Seniors Computer Users Group meeting will be on August 3 and will run from 10.00am.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
