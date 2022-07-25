Narooma News
Narooma sport results: All the scores and news from the greens around the region

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:06am, first published July 25 2022 - 11:47pm
Narooma Croquet

The main event for Narooma Club Croquet last week was the Golf Croquet Singles Championship, held all day on a sunny Monday of last week, whereby six players contested fifteen matches in total. Janet Jones played superbly to take out the top place. Meanwhile, in an otherwise very competitive tournament, three very close matches decided second, third and fourth places. Even though Len Favier scored two jump shots (the second at the 10th hoop to win game 14) and a one-shot hoop, he faltered in his other games to sink to fourth place. On Thursday a training session in ricochet croquet was held (in the rain) to build the skills necessary for the game of association croquet. The Saturday program of association croquet was cancelled due to rain.

