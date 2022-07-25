Narooma sport results: All the scores and news from the greens around the region

The Central Zone Pairs were played over the weekend and the final turned out to be one of the best matches played for some time. The finalists were John Breust and Garry Carberry (skip), from Narooma, against Dave Thomas and Jay Breust (skip) from Malua Bay. The match was very close throughout with scores level on five occasions and not more than three shots separated the teams at any time. The final end was a great example of the standard of the game with John and Garry leading by two shots and with one bowl to come and the jack surrounded, Jay played to draw another shot for a win but he just edged one of John's bowls to knock it in for second shot. There was only a split hair between several bowls but the victory went to John and Garry 17 to 16. Well done guys, we will be cheering for you when you play in the Zone finals.

