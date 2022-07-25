Narooma sport results: All the scores and news from the greens around the region

The main event for Narooma Club Croquet last week was the Golf Croquet Singles Championship, held all day on a sunny Monday of last week, whereby six players contested fifteen matches in total. Janet Jones played superbly to take out the top place. Meanwhile, in an otherwise very competitive tournament, three very close matches decided second, third and fourth places. Even though Len Favier scored two jump shots (the second at the 10th hoop to win game 14) and a one-shot hoop, he faltered in his other games to sink to fourth place. On Thursday a training session in ricochet croquet was held (in the rain) to build the skills necessary for the game of association croquet. The Saturday program of association croquet was cancelled due to rain.
Golf Croquet Singles Championship Tournament
1st Janet Jones 5 wins 35 points
2nd Diane Sims 4 wins 31 points
3rd Lesley Miles 3 wins 31 points
4th Len Favier 2 wins 27 points
5th Paul Chenoweth 1 win 22 points
6th Louise Starkie 0 wins 11 points
Congratulations to Janet Jones who retained her title from last year.
Thursday, July 21
Again the threat of inclement weather reduced the field size, this time to 92 players.
Shaun Martyn took out A Grade with 39 points off his handicap of 7, with Doug Morey and Graeme Sawyer in the minor positions on 36 points.
Neil Robertson prevailed in B Grade with 39 points off his handicap of 20 with Rod Shepherd and Tony Cobcroft in the minor positions on 37 points.
In C Grade Gary Schmidt posted the best score of the day with 40 points off his handicap of 21 , two better than Grahame Cooke on 38 points while Don Helmore took third place with 36 points on a countback from Terry Turner.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Derek Smith on 3, Brendan Warby, Rod Shepherd and Ray Hille on 9, Doug Morey on 14 and Wayne Evans on 17, while the ball competition went down into the early 32 points range.
Saturday, July 23
A field of 125 players teed off in the third round of the Club Championships where A Grade was won by Hal Fraser with 68 net off his handicap of 12 while a three-way countback on 69 net decided the minor placings in favour of Robert Mack and Ken Brown with Mark Anderson missing out.
Perry Pericleous , off his handicap of 17, took out B Grade in a three-way countback on 69 net with Scott Kennedy and Richard Bodell in the minor positions.
In C Grade Scott Park prevailed with 68 net off his handicap of 24 with Trish James runner-up on net 70. Chris Hendra filled third place in a three-way countback on 71 net ahead of Ron McDonald and Kevin Phillips.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Shaun Martyn on 3, Ian Miller, Richard Bodell and Gil Mott on 9, Mitch Jeffery on 14 and Richard Goodridge on 17m while the ball competition went halfway down the 75 net range.
Sunday, July 24
In the final round of the A Grade Championship Bill Durnan came out on top with 70 net, with Scott Harris and Mark Anderson in the minor positions on 71 and 72 net respectively.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Mick Miller on 9 and Ben Ritchie on 17 while the balls went down to7 4 net.
The results of the 2022 Club Championships have now been finalised. A Grade Gross went to Simon Brown with a two-under-par score over four rounds of 286, well ahead of Ben Ritchie on 303. Mark Anderson won the net event with 289 ahead of Adam Harris on 295.
In B Grade Gross Terry O'Callaghan prevailed with 148 ahead of Hal Fraser on 163 while the net event went to Greg Riley in a three-way countback on 225 ahead of Steve Richards with Paul Davey missing out.
In C Grade Tony Casu came out on top with 264 ahead of Allan Chisholm on 277 and the net event went to Tony Hunt on 216 , followed by Kevin Phillips on 218.
The Professional's Trophy was won by Kevin Evans with 148.
Monday 18th July social under the 'secret ends' draw, saw the winners of Bruce Rapkins, Tony Cobcroft and Scott Kennedy from runners up Finn Hansen and Bryan Adamthwaite.
The 'lucky losers' prize went to Norm Budin, Dicko and Jimmy Harrold.
No resting toucher and the Jackpot of $119 goes on to next week.
In a Men's Singles Championship semi final held on Saturday July 23, Barry Limbury played Brian Seaman in an epic event which saw Barry taking out a lead of 18-7 around half way, then Brian bridged the margin to be down 22-19 in the 27th end before Barry took over to win 25-19 in the finish.
Barry then proceeded to the final on Sunday July 24 against Finn Hansen.
Finn got out of the blocks very early to lead Barry 15-2 after 11 ends.
Barry made a determined effort midstream, however Finn drew away to win the final 25-16 and become Dalmeny Bowls Club "Club Champion" for 2022.
Congratulations to Finn and Barry on their efforts in this series.
The ol' goose sends his regards to all and as he still recouperating in Sydney, Browny will soldier on.
P.S. Thursday 21st July - No bowls due to a washout.
It was chilly again for social bowls last Tuesday when two games of triples were played next to the pairs game on green one.
The winner was the team with the 'highest winning margin'. The cards revealed that Suzanne Dainer, Sue Wales and Willie Blink (skip) were well ahead after 21 ends to claim the win against Jenny Coulson, Cindy Newell and Janet Murphy (skip). Congratulations to Willie's team on winning the prize money.
On Wednesday we had 38 bowlers making up five rinks of triples and two games of pairs. Winners were decided by Highest Winning Margin and this week the winners were Peter James, Dennis Maggs and Col Armstrong (skip) who led 12 to 10 after 11 ends and then put together several winning ends in succession to draw clear for a 23 to 13 win against Billy Wilton, Paul Naylor and Shorty Smart (skip). Second place went to Greg Maloney and Gavin Richardson (skip) who led 13 to seven after 11 ends and kept their margin for a 20 to 13 win against Jeff McCusker and Tony Gors (skip). The first resting toucher at 1.25 went to Tony Cobcroft who was rewarded for his usual consistency. Well done Cobby.
On Sunday we had 20 bowlers enjoying a spring like day. Winners, decided by Highest Winning Margin, were Mick Cavic and Ken Burrows (skip) who were up 14 to 10 after 14 ends before they drew clear for a 26 to 16 win against Sue Wales and Janet Murphy (skip). Second place went to Jan Rapkins and Terry Lewis (skip) who cleared out early on to lead 16 to three after 11 ends before Sue Bender and John Downie (skip) came back strongly to close the margin for a 21 to 15 win for Jan and Terry.
Club Pairs Championship
The semi final of the Club Pairs was played on Saturday between Col Armstrong and Garry Carberry (skip) and Warren Bender and John Downie (skip). Warren and John picked up two shots on the first end but from there on Col and Garry put on an exhibition of top bowls to lead 15 to four after 11 ends. They continued to play great bowls and were able to snuff out any comeback from Warren and John as they took the match 28 to 11. Col and Garry will now play Peter Dillon and Jeremy Seaton in, what should be, a great match.
Zone Pairs, Central
The Central Zone Pairs were played over the weekend and the final turned out to be one of the best matches played for some time. The finalists were John Breust and Garry Carberry (skip), from Narooma, against Dave Thomas and Jay Breust (skip) from Malua Bay. The match was very close throughout with scores level on five occasions and not more than three shots separated the teams at any time. The final end was a great example of the standard of the game with John and Garry leading by two shots and with one bowl to come and the jack surrounded, Jay played to draw another shot for a win but he just edged one of John's bowls to knock it in for second shot. There was only a split hair between several bowls but the victory went to John and Garry 17 to 16. Well done guys, we will be cheering for you when you play in the Zone finals.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
