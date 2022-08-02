National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day
Batemans Bay Library
Taking place August 4 at 11.30am, come and celebrate National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day with Indigenous art, dance and storytelling. Hosted by Eurobodalla Children's Services in our local libraries, these events are for children 0-6 years, their families, and early childhood services. Come and experience traditional handprint painting with Bronwyn Smith and Gavin Chatfield of Gwiyaala Art. Listen and interact as Kizzy Nye shares possum skin stories.
Simon Kinny-Lewis Band
The Bend and Sip Bar, Narooma
On August 6, at 9.00pm, come and watch Australian blues artist Simon Kinny-Lewis. He has performed/recorded with the cream of the blues crop including Robben Ford, Chris Cain, Josh Smith, Kirk Fletcher and many more. His band features a Stella line up; Tony Boyd - Drums (Eric Steckel, Josh Smith) Victor Rounds - Bass (Tommy Emmanuel, Paul Butterfield Blues Band) Shannon Stitt - Keys (Karen Lee Andrews). Enjoy a night out with some great music.
Friday Night $1000 Monster Meat Raffle
Catalina Country Club, Batemans Bay
On August 5, try your chance at the Catalina Country Club Monster Meat Raffle. Over $1,000 in prizes! Tickets on sale from 6pm with first draw taking place at 6.45pm in the Main Lounge.
Acacia Quartet - Borodin and Shostakovich
Saint Paul's Anglican Church, Narooma
The Acacia Quartet returns to Narooma on August 6, 2.30pm to 4.30pm with Borodin's Quartet No 2 and Shostakovich's Quartet No 8, as well as newly commissioned work by Jessica Wells - Petersburg Dreaming. Come and enjoy this beautiful music.
CCXV Post Game Function - Broulee Dolphins
The Oaks Ranch, Mossy Point
After the excitement on the field, continue the fun at our evening event on August 6 from 7.00pm to 11.00pm, being hosted at The Oaks Ranch, Mossy Point. Relive the highlights of the elite performance that will no doubt have taken place on the field; meet the supreme athletes who delivered it and share your own tall tales from the long grass.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
