Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the greens of the region

Narooma Croquet
The General Meeting and AGM of Narooma Croquet Club were held on Monday of last week at Club Dalmeny. Although there was a modest attendance by members a long list of important club business was concluded at the meetings. Elections were held of office bearers for the 2022-2023 financial year, reports presented by the President, the Treasurer and the Club Captain; and motions on changes to the constitution and the strategic plan were passed. There were also presentations to members for notable achievements over the past year. Correspondingly, a reduced program of croquet competition was conducted on the mornings of Monday, Thursday and Saturday, all in sunny weather conditions. Alongside the competition matches, coaching and training of players in the skills of ricochet croquet continued from the previous week. Leading match performances over last week were by the consistent Reg Shooter as well as by Helen Stannard and Diane Sims, each with two wins. Several players excelled by scoring one-shot hoops.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (July 25)
On the morning of last Monday week, six players took part in four golf croquet matches. Reg Shooter was the leading player with two wins.
Golf Croquet Regular Competition (July 28)
On the morning of last Thursday, the golf croquet continued with five competing players on court 1, while Janet Jones conducted individual training sessions in ricochet croquet for several other players on court 2. Helen Stannard was the leading player with two wins.
Association Croquet Regular Competition (July 30)
In the association croquet regular competition, a singles handicap match was contested on Saturday morning between champion Janet Jones and Len Favier. With the handicap standings Len Favier received 9 bisques (free shots) from his opponent Janet Jones. Len Favier led 6-3 early in the match and used his bisques judiciously. Janet gradually closed the margin and when Len made a tactical error with Janet's red and yellow balls at hoop 8, Janet seized the opportunity to make the game all square with all balls at hoop 9. Len missed a crucial stroke at hoop 9 and this let Janet go past and on to win 22-19 when the time limit was reached. It was thus a very close match overall.
Thursday, July 28
A field of 120 players took to the course where A Grade was taken out by Rod Fletcher with 39 points off his handicap of 7. Nigel Roberts and Barry Wellard filled the minor positions with 38 points.
In B Grade Wayne Houston registered clearly the best score of the day with 43 points off his handicap of 18 with Gary Leahy runner-up on 41 points. David Holt took third position with 36 points ahead of the continually luckless Paul Davey on countback.
In C Grade Geoff Broadfoot prevailed with 38 points off his handicap of 28, one point better than Rod Holman. Terry Reid filled third place with 36 points ahead of Greg Ryan on countback.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Nigel Roberts on 3, Mark Anderson, Neil Robertson and Geoff Broad foot on 9, Mal Gregor on 14 and Tony Cobcroft on 17 while the ball competition went down to the mid 33 points range.
Saturday, July 30
Only a marginally larger field teed off in fine conditions, this time 124 players. A Grade was taken out by Shaun Martyn with 40 points off his handicap of 7, albeit on countback from Bernie Krueger. A four-way countback on 37 points decided third place in favour of Mark Rogerson ahead of Jackson Taylor, Matt George and Mark Anderson.
In B Grade Brett Limon came to the fore with 40 points off his handicap of 18 to win easily from Wayne Houston and Peter Jones on 35 points.
In C Grade wily veteran Rex Dunn turned the clock back a few years with 40 points off his handicap of 22 to win by one point from Josh Reakes. A three-way countback on 37 points decided third place in favour of Marion Brooks ahead of Margaret Brown and Tania Burr.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Bernie Krueger on 3, Dominic Connaughton on 9, Chris Ritchie on 14 and Hal Fraser on 17 while the ball competition went down to almost all in the 33 points range.
Monday results from 25th July: The event was decided by the highest winning margin with the winners Alan Betts, Finn Hansen and Illya Naumoski from the runners up Joe Cremona, Peter Tinson and Danny Thomsen.
The 'Lucky Losers' prize went to Mick Cavic, Darren Goodridge and Kevin Callaway.
The resting toucher went to Danny Thomsen and the $159 Jackpot was not won.
Thursday 28th July saw a bunch of die-hards turn up in the somewhat icy conditions with the decider of the day being the 'Lucky Rinks' system with the winners being Bob Luke, Peter Murton and Graeme Howden from runners up Olwyn Mayer, Enid Brooker and Cheryl Goodridge.
The ol' fox Bobby Luke won the resting toucher and the $201 Jackpot goes on to next week.
On Friday 29th July, a semi-final of the Men's Minor Pairs club championship was played between Doug Sims/Alan Betts verses Donnie Helmore and Brett Graham.
In an intriguing game of bowls, Brett & Don led 11-10 after 11 ends only for Doug and Alan to show their competitive nature to be locked up at 16 all at the 18 end mark. Brett and Don then cleared away winning 25-16 at the finish.
The other semi-final will be played on Monday 1st August and hopefully the final on the following Friday (5th).
On Sunday 31st July, the ol' jukebox came out of Brian's closet and an excellent roll-up of 30 bowlers were treated to some of their old 60's, 70's and 80's favourites whilst 'jigging' on the green to a well attended game of social triples along the way.
The mid-afternoon hot snacks seemed to be a popular item as well, as consumption was second to none.
The 'Jukebox ' raffles were also well patronized with the regular 'bag of spuds' being the main talking point.
The winners on the day were Garry Lavis' team with Brian Seaman's trio taking out the runners up prize.
The ol' goose is recovering in Sydney from his latest contest with the surgeon and hopefully will be out of hospital sometime this week and back here sooner than later...we all wish him the very best and look forward to seeing him with a 'bruiser' in hand.
Last Tuesday's social bowls looked doubtful early on, following overnight rain and clouds threatening.
We had two rinks of triples enjoy a lovely morning in calm conditions and sunshine - for a while. After 15 ends big raindrops put an end to activities and bowlers made a 'dash for it'.
Selecting a winner was decided by the team with the 'highest winning score' when play stopped. On rink 10 Sue Waldock, Sue Bender and Jean Vos (skip) hit the mark with 18 shots against Anne Hunter, Cindy Newell and Vicki Herman (skip), to collect the prize money.
On Wednesday we had 38 bowlers making up five rinks of triples and two games of pairs. Winners were decided by Lowest Winning Score and this week the winners were Warren Bender, Neville Cork and John Downie (skip) who were down nine to 11 after 11 ends and then timed their finishing run to perfection to hit the lead for the first time after 20 ends and took the match 20 to 18 against Tiger Fryer, Barry Goodwin and Jon King (skip). Second place went to Don Caldwell, Greg Riley and Kevin Callaway (skip) who led 11 to eight after 11 ends and doubled that score in the second half to take their match 22 to 16 against Peter James, Cindy Newell and John Spees (skip). The first resting toucher at 1.08 went to Col Armstrong who is in peak form at the moment.
There was a good turnout for Saturday bowls with winners decided by Lucky Rinks. Winners Peter Dillon and Jeremy Seaton (skip) who have formed a great partnership of late and they led 18 to seven after 13 ends and continued to play well for a 30 to 18 win against Mick Cavic and Kevin Callaway (skip). Second place went to Billy Wilton, Bobby Robbins and Paul Naylor (skip), for the second week in a row, and they were down six to eight after 11 ends before they finished with determination to take their match 16 to 12 against Carl Lee, Craig Campbell and Shorty Smart (skip).
On Sunday we had 18 bowlers who were terribly pleased that the rain finally came, on a freezing afternoon, to stop play early. Winners, decided by Lucky Rinks, were Peter Hawker, Pat Wood/Merrie Downie and Bruce Rapkins (skip) who were in top form to lead all the way for a 20 to four win against Rob McIntyre, Cindy Newell and Darrel Goodridge (skip). Second place went to Kaye Whiffen, Sue Bender and Pam Grant (skip) who were down early before they drew clear for a 10 to five win against Sue Sansom, Sue Wales and Ken Burrows (skip). We then warmed up inside and wished Kenny Burrows a very happy 90th birthday.
Club Pairs Championship
The Final of the Club Pairs was played on Saturday between Col Armstrong and Garry Carberry (skip) and Peter Dillon and Jeremy Seaton (skip). Col and Garry were on fire in the early stages as they cleared out for a 16 to five lead after 10 ends. The game turned around abruptly, and Peter and Jeremy clicked in to gear and won five of the next seven ends to trail by only two shots after 16 ends, 18 to 20. All bowlers were playing outstanding bowls with the jack being attacked by every bowl and with such tight heads it was usually up to the last bowl to determine the outcome. Col and Garry picked up three shots on end 17 but after that they traded ends to finish up taking the exciting match, 25 to 20. Congratulations to Col and Garry, deserved winners of the Narooma Pairs Championship. Best of luck in the Zone Champion of Champion competition that you now play, in the near future.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
