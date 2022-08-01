Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the greens of the region

The General Meeting and AGM of Narooma Croquet Club were held on Monday of last week at Club Dalmeny. Although there was a modest attendance by members a long list of important club business was concluded at the meetings. Elections were held of office bearers for the 2022-2023 financial year, reports presented by the President, the Treasurer and the Club Captain; and motions on changes to the constitution and the strategic plan were passed. There were also presentations to members for notable achievements over the past year. Correspondingly, a reduced program of croquet competition was conducted on the mornings of Monday, Thursday and Saturday, all in sunny weather conditions. Alongside the competition matches, coaching and training of players in the skills of ricochet croquet continued from the previous week. Leading match performances over last week were by the consistent Reg Shooter as well as by Helen Stannard and Diane Sims, each with two wins. Several players excelled by scoring one-shot hoops.

