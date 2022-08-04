Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

The original light of the Montague Lighthouse is the star exhibit in Narooma's museum

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 4 2022 - 6:51am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Montague Lighthouse headkeeper Bruce Conley and former Supervisor Maritime Aids for NSW Ian Cameron. Photo: Courtesy of Narooma Historical Society

Narooma residents are relieved that the Visitor Information Centre has reopened so that the rich history of Montague Lighthouse can once again be shared.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.