Lions roaring into AFL finals

Narooma Lions AFL club A are treating their last match of the regular season as if it were one of the most important as they prepare to roar into the finals.
Narooma Lions have two teams in the 2022 Sapphire Coast AFL competition: Narooma A and Narooma B.
The A team sit eight points clear on the top of the table, crowned minor premiers with an unassailable lead over second place Bermagui Breakers.
They face Bermagui on August 13 in a top of the table clash at Dickinson Oval, Bermagui. It is their final match of the regular season, with a bye in round 16.
Narooma A coach Colin Fosternally said his team would approach the game like a final.
"You need to be playing your best football at the back end of the season," he said.
"The more experience in final-like games, the better."
Fosternally said being crowned premiers counted for very little if the team could not produce their best football in the games where it mattered most.
If you don't win finals, any wins during the regular season don't matter at all- Colin Fosternally
"We've been playing a lot of good football, but finals is all about whoever turns up ready to play on the day."
He said Narooma A's success started in pre-season, when a large cohort of players turned up eager to play.
The commitment to training and improving has not dropped off, and Fosternally said the team had built a winning culture, where every player performed their role in a coherent team unit.
"We've built everything on being a team," he said.
"We are top of the table for a reason."
Fosternally said a bye in the final round of the competition was another disruption in a season where school holidays, weather and forfeits had made playing consistently difficult.
"The last thing we want is another bye before the finals," he said.
Narooma B sit sixth on the table on 16 points and will not qualify to play finals football.
The two teams met in Round 14 on Thursday night, August 4, with Narooma B winning the intra-club derby 60-42. It was the first loss of the season for the table-toppers Narooma A.
Narooma B face Merimbula Diggers and Tarthra Sea Eagles in their final two games of the season.
Narooma A will play a home preliminary final against second place on August 27. The winner progresses to the grand final on September 10 in Merimbula, the loser faces the winner of the other preliminary final - played between third and fourth - for a place in the grand final.
Other Results from Sapphire Coast AFL Round 14:
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
