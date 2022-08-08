Narooma sports results: All the scores and news from the region's greens

In the association croquet regular competition, a six ball handicap singles match was contested on Saturday morning between champion Janet Jones, Len Favier and Paul Chenoweth. With the handicap standings Len Favier received 9 bisques from Janet Jones, while Paul Chenoweth received 11 bisques from Janet Jones and 2 bisques from Len Favier. Len Favier led early, scoring with his blue and black balls at hoops one and two. Then Janet Jones scored a break of five hoops with her brown ball, croqueting off her opponent's red and yellow balls. Then Paul Chenoweth finally got his red and yellow balls moving and scoring, while Janet's green ball was stymied at hoop one. With one hour to play the brown, black and yellow balls were all on hoop six, with the scores Len Favier eight points, Paul Chenoweth seven points and Janet Jones five points. Then, with his black ball at hoop nine and his blue ball at hoop four, Len Favier missed five medium range shots, while Janet Jones got her green ball moving and scored a four hoop break at hoops 5, 6, 7, and 8. Thus Janet overtook Len Favier to lead 13-11 with 15 minutes left to play. Thence Janet Jones went on to win by scoring 17 points to 13 points by Len Favier and 8 points to Paul Chenoweth. In all it was a very tightly fought match of handicap association croquet.

