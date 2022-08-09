Narooma News

Mailbox - August 8: Letters to the editor

Updated August 9 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:28am
Even in winter the beach offers great appeal as can been seen in this shot taken in Narooma.

Emissions target 'too modest'

The Labor government's climate change bill has passed the lower house of parliament, committing Australia to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 43 per cent by 2030. While it will send a welcome signal to the business community encouraging investment in clean energy, this target is too modest. Science dictates that Australia needs to reduce its emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 to minimise the effects of climate change. While the Labor government has assured that "the 43 per cent emissions reduction target was a floor and not a ceiling", this "floor" needs to be raised rapidly if we are to maintain the liveability of our planet and protect the future.

