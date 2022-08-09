It's no wonder they talk of leaving the industry. I'm sick of hearing we have to learn to live with this virus...NO WE DON'T! We must help to eradicate it, by wearing masks, sanitising hands in every shop we visit and standing the required distance from each other and going back to scanning the QR code to sign in to any business we enter. How else will we know if we've been exposed to the virus if we are not getting the notifications on our phone. Consider your community's health as well as your own. Prevention is better than a cure. Give our hospitals, doctors, nurses and frontline workers a break by wearing masks, sanitising your hands, social distancing etc. It will help considerably, or is that too much to ask of the public?Step up and do your bit. More importantly, get your shots, and send this pandemic packing.