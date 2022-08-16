Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Cobargo students cook for Stephanie Alexander and Kristy McBain during school visit

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobargo Public School Year 3 and 4 students prepare spinach, fetta cheese and leek muffins for Stephanie Alexander and Kristy McBain.

Much to their delight, Year 3 and 4 students at Cobargo Public School prepared a meal for legendary cook and food writer Stephanie Alexander on Tuesday, August 16.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.