Developer plans for block of medium-density housing overlooking Forsters Bay

A Sydney-based planner has revealed plans to build 10 homes on a block overlooking Forsters Bay in Narooma.
The $3.7m plans would see four homes demolished on Forsters Bay Road to make way for the development of 10 two-storey dwellings and a community title subdivision set around a new private road.
Each dwelling would be on its own 'lot' sized between 172sqm and 359sqm.
Paperwork lodged with the DA states the development would be located in a "low-density residential context" with housing built in the 1960s and 1970s.
It says an increase in housing diversity (such as medium-density housing) is needed to provide an "affordable, low-maintenance" living option in the town.
"(This development) will contribute to the supply of housing stock in Narooma and assist in the retention of the local population staying in Narooma," the paperwork reads.
"It will offer a high level of amenity to residents derived from views south towards the Wagonga Inlet and open-plan living, and has been designed to minimise any potential overlooking, overshadowing, or visual impacts to and from adjoining properties."
Paperwork states the development would have a positive social and economic impact on Narooma.
"The proposed development provides overall positive social impact by replacing aging housing stock and increasing the supply and diversity of housing in the Narooma township," the paperwork reads.
"The increase in housing stock will assist in retaining the local population and attracting new residents from larger urban centres.
"Economic impacts include an increase in employment during the approval and construction stages of the development.
"Overall the benefits provided by the proposed development outweigh any potential impacts associated with this type of development."
The development is currently before a council planner, and public submission can be made through the council website until August 22.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
