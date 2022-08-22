What will working in an office look like in 2023?

Many people never questioned "going to work" or what the alternative might be. It's what was required until 2020 came around. When those who could work remotely did, some developed a taste for it. Others felt like slaves to their keyboards, chained to their desks by nothing more than moral obligation outside of standard working hours.



Being forced into lockdown caused stress at home and a growing disconnect from their co-workers while also feeling overwhelmed and critical of their job performance as they tried to adapt to working from home.

Many people returned to work with a strong desire to connect and find purpose in their work. With a rise in flex-work arrangements, standing desks - like those at https://standdesk.com.au - and open-plan meeting spaces for collaboration are definitely on the rise in many offices. But beyond the aesthetics and aspirations, will offices be utilised effectively?

Continue reading to discover the innovative solutions some companies have implemented to get their staff back to work.

The new "office"

While plenty of companies were keen to get their staff back to working in-person, most of those had a vested interest given that they'd already spent big bucks on corporate spaces that reflect their workforce, or at least they did pre-lockdown. However, many businesses couldn't deny the potential savings if they switched from company offices to a co-working solution.

Co-working spaces offer the best of both worlds; they're able to accommodate a mix of employees, fulfil all team requirements and appeal to remote workers, too - as a benefit or for the times a face-to-face is needed, it also allows them to build a real connection with their co-workers, off-screen.

Staff in such set-ups report increased engagement, less stress, and a greater sense of well-being, so it's a win-win for everyone. The new "office" is still kinda an office, but it's a change that the younger demographic is eager to enjoy.

Socially responsibility

Society is becoming increasingly aware of how our choices affect the world around us. The majority suggests that working for a socially responsible company is important to them. Plenty of larger businesses have social initiatives, but today's workers want their employers to go further, leading many to get involved in charity and community projects. Coming together to reflect and showcase the company's values helps to strengthen co-worker and business relations.

Upskill training

With a growing workforce raised on skill and productivity hacking, career advancement often isn't the main motivation behind learning for today's employees; it's upskilling.

With a growing number of companies creating and attending online courses and seminars, many actively encourage their staff to pursue personal development. A motivated employee is far more likely to continue learning on their own accord, which will ultimately translate into their working life. A little confidence boost can make a real difference in how someone feels about coming to work.

Creating corporate content customised to your employees is a great way to reinforce company values while showing genuine interest and helps to build trust.

Work-life + Well-being

The adage of employees seeking a better work-life balance may finally get the attention it deserves. During the pandemic, nearly 4 in 5 Australians suffered burnout while working from home. Add to that rising stress levels and poor mental health, and you can see why many would find it easier to remote work.

But based on the statistics observed during the pandemic, could further isolation worsen the situation? In which case, returning to the office could be the remedy.

An ever-growing number of companies have on-site amenities to help you manage the work-life balance from child-care to outdoor spaces, company sports, healthy food, and access to medical care and mental health services. Some are putting paid seminars and team-building activities like mindfulness on the schedule to encourage people to see the benefit of a productive but varied day.

Off to work, we go

On the surface, some of these tactics and trends to entice workers into the office may not seem all that special post-pandemic. But the truth is that many companies were doing the bare minimum to keep staff compliant.



The great resignation of the past two years was enough of a wake-up call for some, while others needed the impending economic decline to push them into making changes that will hopefully improve workplace culture.

But out of all the trends and factors showcased above, none of the points beyond flexible work and co-working options expresses what is most important about this workplace revolution: What if employees decided the future of work instead of employers?

