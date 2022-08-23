Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Our History

How Montague Lighthouse saved so many lives

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:05am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former National Parks and Wildlife Service employee Paul Bourke (left) shared some of his stories from working on Montague with volunteer tour guides Annabelle Cassells, Kotti Sallai and Rob Patzke at Narooma Historical Society's talks at the weekend. Photo: supplied

The beam of light from Montague Lighthouse was so powerful that locals said they could read a newspaper on the break wall as it passed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.