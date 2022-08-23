Narooma News
She-Devils in do-or-die clash after narrow loss

By Bob Burnside
Updated August 23 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:00pm
The She-Devils now face Bega in a must-win game on Saturday. Picture: Razorback Sports Photography

The Narooma AutoPro She-Devils Ladies tag team went so close to winning their major qualifying final but were pipped at the post and now face a do-or-die clash game.

