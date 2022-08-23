She-Devils in do-or-die clash after narrow loss

The Narooma AutoPro She-Devils Ladies tag team went so close to winning their major qualifying final but were pipped at the post and now face a do-or-die clash game.
The second placed She-Devils played third placed Tarthra Sea Eagles in the semi-final.
She-Devils fought bravely, but in the end went down 14-10 on Saturday, August 20.
It was a torrid game with the Devils scoring first through a great try to Sienna Anderson which was converted by Jade Scrymgeour.
Tathra hit back 10 minutes later to even the scores at six-all but Halle Constable put the Devils back in the lead 10-6.
It looked like it would be 10-6 at half time, but Tathra scored again just before the bell to even it up again at 10-all at the break.
The second half was an even contest with the Devils looking good but it was the Sea-Eagles who took their chance to take the lead at 14-10 midway through the half and this was to be the final score.
The Devils played some great football but tried to pass in unwise situations, turning the ball over in their own half too often. They still have the quality and determination to win this competition but have to cut out the early mistakes.
The She-Devils now face Bega Chicks - who won the fourth and fifth place minor qualifying final against Eden Tigers - at Eden on Saturday August 27 at 10am in a must win match.
Minor premiers Bombala play Tarthra, with the loser facing the winner of Narooma and Bega for a place in the Grand Final.
Bob Burnside is secretary for the Narooma Devils Rugby League Club.
