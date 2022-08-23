Special Olympians strike ten-pin bowling success

A busload of far south coast Special Olympians have brought home a collection of ribbons after striking up a storm at the NSW regional tenpin bowling competition.
Eight athletes from Bega, Moruya, Ulladulla and Batemans Bay represented the South Coast Special Olympic team at the regional ten-pin bowling competition.
Like the Paralympics for physical disabilities, the Special Olympics is an international sporting organisation for people with an intellectual disability.
Almost 100 athletes from 11 different Special Olympics clubs descended on Bateau Bay for the competition.
Vice Chair of Special Olympics South Coast Kathy Porteous said seeing the joy and pride on the faces of the athletes made travelling the long distance to the event entirely worthwhile.
One of her highlights was seeing the athletes meeting old friends and forming new friendships beyond the sports competition.
Mollymook's Jason Russell is just one such example of the power of the Special Olympics to create friends.
He teamed up with Wolumla's Mitchell Porteous to compete in the doubles bowling event. Russell was stoked with his performance in the event, but more delighted to come away from the competition with new friends.
The team next plays in Shellharbour at the end of September.
Anyone is invited to join the South Coast Special Olympics team.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
