Bermagui's Julie Rutherford reflects on 18 years of real estate

Julie Rutherford had always wanted to run her own business but she thought it would be in the hospitality sector.
Originally from East Gippsland, Ms Rutherford went to work in Sydney where she met her husband Neil Rutherford.
His work as a teacher took them to Merimbula for six years and then to Bermagui.
When her then youngest daughter started school, Ms Rutherford worked for LJ Hooker for a while.
She opened her own real estate agency in October 2004.
"It was exciting and I am seeing that same excitement in Mick [Butterfield] now."
Mr Butterfield has worked at the agency for 9 1/2 years and will take the reins when Ms Rutherford retires at the end of August.
In those 18 years Ms Rutherford has seen huge changes.
When the Bermagui Fishermen's Wharf complex opened in December 2009 it became the focus of tourism in the town.
"In the last 10 years in particular a lot of private money has been invested in the town."
Bermagui Beach Hotel has been revamped, the Surf Club built and land around the Country Club sold for the Sapphire Cove development.
The development "has allowed quite a few people who could not afford to get into the area to come in", she said.
She bemoaned the amount of regulation and bureaucracy around housing and property development.
"It adds cost and time", compounding the housing shortage and affordability problems.
She welcomed the return of so many young families in the last few years, something that didn't happen when she first came to Bermagui.
"A lot of kids have gone away, learnt their skills, come back and made a life here."
What hasn't changed is that Bermagui's landscape and climate has made it a destination of choice for some of Australia's wealthiest to escape to since the 1970s or even earlier.
Nevertheless, Bermagui has always had a really good balance of people from all walks of life, Ms Rutherford said.
"Everyone just bumps along together and I hope that never changes."
Ms Rutherford intends spending more time with her husband, as well as her grandchildren, the closest of whom live in Canberra.
More swimming, cycling and garden are also on her list, and down the track "I fully intend to do a lot of volunteer work".
"I am proud of the fact that I am a woman running my own business," Ms Rutherford said. "Hopefully that inspires others to do the same."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
